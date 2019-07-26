Open days at Wonder World

A new childrens’ nursery is set to open in Co Down with the creation of 25 jobs.

Wonder World Daycare is a new nursery located on the old site of The Planters in Waringstown (BT667QA, 4 Banbridge Road).

After extensive research, Jane and Neil Hamilton, directors of ND Childcare Ltd, discovered that there was a much-needed demand for a childcare facility in the area to help young and growing families, especially due to the growth and development of Waringstown village in recent years.

With many years of experience and a background in childcare management, Jane saw this as a great opportunity to design a unique building that will benefit each and every child, along with the local community as Wonder World plans to create up to 25 jobs and provide business to other local firms.

With the closure of The Planters in April 2018, the design and planning began with McCreanor Architects leading to the construction works beginning in October 2018. The building has undergone a complete refurbishment with changes such as the kitchen/bar being completely taken out and turned into an internal courtyard. A large outdoor space has been completed with artificial grass that leads onto an area of natural play. From the old entrance right through to the sports bar (including upstairs), the space has been converted into six colourful playrooms for children aged 12 weeks to 12 years.

Wonder World will be opening later this month. Open days will take place next week, for members of the public to view the facilities - Wednesday, 24th July from 5pm to 8pm and Saturday, 27th July from 1pm to 4pm.