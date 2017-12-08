Open days planned by Lisnaskea business

Johnston Agri-Supplies of Lisnaskea will host two open days for farmer customers on Friday, December 8th and Saturday, December 9th.

Both events are being hosted in conjunction with HVS Animal Health and Norbrook Laboratories. Johnston Agri-Supplies is located on Lisnaskea’s Main Street.

“We stock a range of animal health and related products,” confirmed Brian Johnston, who runs the business with his brother Ciaran.

“Many of these products are of direct interest to farmers at this time of the year.

“And given these circumstances we felt it appropriate to encourage producers throughout Fermanagh and the surrounding border area to visit our premises and benefit from the special offers that will be available over the two days.”

He added: “We set up the business five years ago. And it really has been a case of going from strength-to strength. We stock a wide range of dosing products, nutritional supplements, dairy hygiene products and clothing lines.”

Brian drew particular attention to the recent investment in a new tag printer.

“We can print replacement tags while customers wait,” he said. “The new BVD tags will be ready within 24 hours of an order being placed.”

Brian confirmed that representatives from HVS Animal Health and Norbrook Laboratories will be in attendance on both days.

“Johnston Agri-Supplies has stocked a wide range of our products over the past five years,” said Paul Elwood, from HVS Animal Health.

“We will be profiling the benefits of our Liquid Gold range of mineral and vitamin drenches at the upcoming open days.

“These are particularly relevant products given the challenges facing farmers with suckler cows, weaned suckled calves, store and finishing cattle plus in-lamb ewes and store lambs at this time of the year.

“All stock that have been recently housed will benefit greatly if they are drenched with Liquid Gold Cattle now.”

He added: “Young cattle and dairy stock have tremendous capacity to grow-on throughout the year: the challenge is that of making sure that all of this potential is realised.”

For trace elements to be available to stock, they must be of high quality and must link up with one or more amino acids or peptides in the rumen, prior to being absorbed through the gut wall into the blood stream.

Stock are not ideally equipped to effect this “link-up” and a significant proportion of trace elements and vitamins supplied in conventional form, pass straight through the body and are excreted.

Brian Johnston confirmed a strong demand for the Liquid Gold range.

“Liquid Gold Cattle is a big seller within the business, particularly at this time of the year.

“It is the only product of its kind in which essential trace elements, including iron, copper, zinc and manganese are included solely in their chelated form.

“It also contains nucleotides, which act to increase red blood cell numbers, a key factor in determining animals’ ability to grow.

“The reality is that cattle can only perform to the level of the greatest deficiency or imbalance in their diet. All forage based diets contain imbalances and consequently most stock seldom exceed 75% of their genetic potential in terms of growth, fertility, development of immunity.

“Liquid Gold Cattle acts to ensure that young stock, now on silage diets, are not restricted in terms of meeting their full growth potential.”

For further information, contact Johnston Agri-Supplies on 028 67722377. Brian Johnston can be contacted directly on 07739094755