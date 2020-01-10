Open for applications

Applications are invited from not-for-profit groups and regional development agencies as well as registered charities to apply for the 2020-21 Northern Ireland Regional Food Programme (NIRFP).

The programme has supported many local events and initiatives by providing financial support in three key areas of activity - regional fairs/exhibitions, seminars/workshops, and information programmes. In 2019 the NIRFP awarded just under £140k for the delivery of 20 projects, providing local producers with showcasing opportunities at a range of agri-food events across Northern Ireland including events held as part of the Taste the Island initiative.

Applications are now open for projects taking place from 1 April 2020 to 31 March 2021, and must be submitted by 12 noon on Friday 31st January 2020.

Awards will be subject to budget availability.

Application forms can be downloaded from https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/northern-ireland-regional-food-programme