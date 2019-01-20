Open meetings for sheep farmers

NSA, in conjunction with Parklands Vet Group and kindly sponsored by MSD, have organised several meetings in a bid to help sheep farmers understand Anti-Microbial Resistance and actions to combat antibiotics becoming less effective in fighting disease.

All sheep farmers with an interest in sustainability and their animals’ welfare are invited to the following venues which all start at 8.00pm:

28th January, Loughgeil Community Centre, 38 Lough Road, Loughgiel, Loughguile, Ballymena BT44 9JN

29th January, The Downshire Arms, 24 Main St, Hilltown, Newry BT34 5UH

30th January, Drumboughhil Community Centre, 36 Magheramore Rd, Dungiven, Londonderry BT47 4SW

31st January, Silver Birch Hotel, 5 Gortin Rd, Omagh BT79 7DH

A spokesperson for Parklands Vet Group said that having participated in a very successful NSA roadshow in the past they are delighted to have the opportunity to link up with NSA and MSD for a series of meetings in the last week of January.

“As with all livestock practice the sheep sector has no exception to the debate on the responsible use of antibiotics and veterinary medicines,” the spokesperson continued.

“As a veterinary practice we pride ourselves on the opportunity to educate and work with clients and over the years we have found the sheep industry to be a willing partner. From routine faecal sampling carried out on site at our laboratory facilities in either Portglenone, Cookstown or Dungannon to ensure the most appropriate wormer/flukicide/coccidiostat is prescribed as opposed to guessing ‘what to try next’ through to investigations into ‘abortion storms’, ‘Lameness’ and more recently OPA – lung scanning there are many opportunities for a practice to work in partnership with sheep clients.”

John Grant, MRCVS Parklands, added:“In the general overview the sheep industry has a positive outlook combining what is by and large an extensive system and a relatively low level of mg ( antibiotics) / kg meat produced. However, in many farms there can often be simple steps that can be taken to further reduce the likelihood for the need of antibiotic use, from an improved understanding of biosecurity and simple steps to reduce the environmental challenge through to a clearer view of what all options are available to help further reduce current levels of use. We look forward to the forthcoming opportunity and trust that the NSA are encouraged for the work they carry out on behalf of the sheep sector by a strong turnout of producers from across the province.”