Open morning at CAFRE Enniskillen Campus

Parents and guardians of the Level 3 Year 1 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Equine Management students were invited to Enniskillen Campus for an update on the progression of individual students.

Presentations were given outlining the range of modules that the students cover in their courses. Visitors were then guided to the outdoor arena were students showed their skills in riding some of the college racehorses. Riding out takes place every morning and students learn many skills which are invaluable when they graduate.

Next stop was the indoor arena for demonstrations by students working on pole exercises that help riders with balance and rhythm. Students also showed off their plaiting skills in the Equitation Yard.

If you would like to find out more about the Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Equine Management or other equine courses available at CAFRE Enniskillen Campus, come along to our open day on Saturday, March 28 at 12 noon or alternatively check out our website at: www.cafre.ac.uk or follow us on Instagram at discoverCAFREequine or DiscoverCAFRE on Facebook.