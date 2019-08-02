Opening of Aurivo’s Dryer Facility

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed TD has presided over the official opening of Aurivo’s spray dryer facility in Ballaghaderreen.

The new dryer is a significant element of Aurivo’s €48m capital investment programme announced in 2018 and will boost Aurivo’s Dairy Ingredients’ capacity by some 55% producing, over 60,000 tonnes of milk powders for international markets and 15,000 tonnes of butter annually.

Commenting Minister Creed said: “I’m delighted to be here to mark the official opening of Aurivo’s spray dryer facility in Ballaghaderreen. At a time of uncertainty with issues such as Brexit looming in the background, this and other capital investment initiatives under Aurivo’s ambitious five-year strategy programme is a vote of confidence for growth potential within the Irish dairy sector. I’d like to congratulate Aurivo for its continued commitment to supporting the growth ambitions of its members and its role in helping to ensure that Ireland remains at the forefront within the global dairy marketplace.”

Constructed between October 2018 and April of this year, 150 construction workers worked solidly around the clock, seven days a week to complete the project on time and in line with budget. Highly energy efficient, the new facility uses bulk renewable natural gas as its heat energy source and is the first manufacturing facility in the country to use this energy source. The investment will enable Aurivo to drive its innovation for customers and thereby continue to return a leading milk price to its 1000 dairy farmers across 14 counties including Northern Ireland.

Pat Duffy, Chairman of Aurivo said: “As Chairman of Aurivo I’m delighted to welcome the opening of our new facility in Ballaghaderreen. This investment would not be possible without the support of Aurivo’s milk suppliers, who continue to supply premium quality milk as well as continued financial support through share standard. The new dryer will ensure that the future generations of farming family’s suppliers and employees are in a safe well governed co-op for generations to come and that all milk produced in this region will be processed to the highest standards for our numerous markets around the globe.”

Aaron Forde, CEO of Aurivo said: “Enhanced facilities akin to the dryer being formally opened today ensures an enhanced service to our existing customers as well as enabling us to access new international markets. This is an example of our growth strategy in action and plays an important role in achieving our goal to grow Aurivo by 25% to a 500m litre milk business over the next three years. This is well on track. The opening, aligned with other investments are a central part of growth plan for the business, ensuring that we continue to be well positioned to effectively leverage international market expansion potential.”

He continued: “As one of the most carbon efficient milk production regions of the world, we believe the opportunities are great for dairy in global markets. All our efforts are directed to doing the best job we can in maximising the return to our member owners per litre of milk while maintaining a strong sustainable business.”

The investment has been supported by the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation through Enterprise Ireland.

Eddie Hughes, Department Manager, Dairy, Functional Foods, Beverages & Food FDI, Enterprise Ireland said: “Enterprise Ireland is committed to supporting businesses like Aurivo Dairy Ingredients to increase their level of innovation, improve their competitiveness and expand their global footprint. Pooling together innovation with best in class facilities, the new capital infrastructure will support the company’s plans to expand its dairy ingredient business through new product development. We look forward to continuing to work with Aurivo to help support their global ambition to further scale and expand the reach of their business.”