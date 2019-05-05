Opportunity to join AgriSearch committee

The farmer funded research body, AgriSearch is inviting forward looking farmers to join its advisory committees and help shape the future of the sector.

The successful candidates will be dairy, beef and/or sheep farmers with a track record of implementing best practice on their farms.

“There are many challenges and opportunities facing our agri-food sector and AgriSearch’s innovative work can play a central role in addressing these issues,” explains AgriSearch’s Chairman, John Henning, pictured.

“We want to hear from farmers who are strong advocates of evidence-based farming and can help shape the strategic direction of our research and knowledge exchange programmes. This is a unique opportunity to benefit from insights into the whole agri-food chain with committee members being able to visit farms, factories, retail facilities and research centres. We want the committee members to play leading roles in actively shaping our research agenda.”

Applicants must have a minimum of five years’ experience of the agricultural industry with a successful track record of innovative farming and be present at up to four committee meetings per year as well take part in training. The initial term for serving on a committee is three years. Further details and an application form can be downloaded from the AgriSearch at www.agrisearch.org or email jason@agrisearch.org

AgriSearch (The Northern Ireland Agricultural Research and Development Council) is an independent charity, registered with the Charities Commission for Northern Ireland. AgriSearch was formed in 1997 to provide a mechanism through which beef, dairy and sheep farmers could have direct involvement in production orientated research. Funds contributed to AgriSearch are used to commission research into the improvement and development of beef, sheep and dairy farming. AgriSearch’s guiding principal is to provide practical benefit for primary producers to reduce costs, improve performance, drive innovation and improve welfare. Duplication of existing R&D work is avoided, and every effort is made to get maximum leverage from complementary funding sources.