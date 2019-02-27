Organisers of annual Mullahead event are praised

DUP Upper Bann Assembly Member Carla Lockhart has commended the organisers of the Mullahead Ploughing match.

The competition, which took place on Saturday, February 23, is always an eagerly anticipated annual farming event. This year marks the 104th competition with large crowds in attendance.

Mullahead is the largest one day event of its kind and embraces traditions of not only tractor power but also a reminder of the skills of the generations before and has a horse ploughing arena as well.

Speaking after attending the event Carla Lockhart said: “This is a great event for the district. Coming from a farming background myself I always look forward to it and seeing some familiar faces each year.

“I want to congratulate the organising committee on keeping this tradition alive and developing it into a world class event which Northern Ireland can be proud of. The Richardson’s Estate is an excellent venue and this year the ploughing, crafts, food and tractor pulling was most enjoyable. I was delighted to attend along with many of my DUP colleagues.”