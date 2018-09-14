ORMO® joins forces with local companies

ORMO®, one of Northern Ireland’s iconic brands, has joined forces with two of Northern Ireland’s successful agri-food brands, Mash Direct and Ballyrashane Buttermilk, to extend its product range.

Baked in Belfast since 1875, the ORMO® brand strives to deliver great taste and quality and is enjoyed by families of all ages across Northern Ireland. All products are baked to recipes using some of Northern Ireland’s local ingredients.

The ORMO® range is subjected to independent testing against its core competitive set, working with Loughry College in Cookstown, allowing the New Product Development team to assess ongoing quality and ensure that the range maintains its optimum appeal to customers and consumers alike.

Trevor McCrum, Commercial Director of Hovis Ireland, explains the importance of product development in terms of driving growth: “ORMO® has enjoyed significant, annual growth over the last two years in both value and volume performance in Northern Ireland. The brand has grown by 30% and 29% in value and unit terms respectively. Brand growth has been driven by continuous product improvements to our core range including pancakes and Soda Farls. September 2018 sees the launch of Ormo’s new softer rolls.”

Trevor adds: “Our New Product Development team has created three outstanding products; Buttermilk Wheaten Bread, Original Potato Farls and Champ Potato Farls - each giving a unique and distinctive taste that we hope our customers will enjoy!”