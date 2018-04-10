Orthoderm Clinic is new sponsor at Balmoral

Orthoderm Clinic, a high quality healthcare clinic based in Hillsborough, Co. Down, have come on board as a new sponsor for the 2018 Balmoral Show.

They are sponsoring the 1.35m National Grand Prix, which is being held in the Main Arena on Wednesday 16th May.

Michael Eames, from Orthoderm Clinic, commented: “We are delighted to be sponsoring at the show this year, it offers us as a local business a fantastic opportunity to engage with a range of people from all over the province.”

Vickie White, RUAS, added: “We are thrilled that Orthoderm have made the decision to sponsor at this year’s show, it is fantastic to have such a locally based family-run business supporting the show.”

The 150th Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will return to Balmoral Park from Wednesday 16th May until Saturday, May 19. For the latest updates on the show visit www.balmoralshow.co.uk or follow Balmoral Show on Facebook and Twitter.