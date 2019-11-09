Over 100 Young Farmers’ speak up at 2019 public speaking final

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) members recently took part in the public speaking competition final 2019 which was held on Tuesday, November 5 at Magherafelt High School.
The popular competition has been kindly sponsored for a number of years by NFU Mutual Charitable Trust.
The competition sought to find the best prepared and impromptu public speakers among the YFCU members in Northern Ireland.
In the prepared section, competitors delivered a pre-prepared speech chosen from a specified list of topics.
These included: Where will I be in 10 years’ time? My favourite place to go. The environment and what it means to me. When my mum/dad/grandparents were in Young Farmers. My favourite hobby. I spy with my little eye… When I was in trouble what did I do? Why farmers are price takers not price makers. Why Young Farmers is not just for Young Farmers. Life after Brexit.
In the impromptu competition, members were given an unseen topic and a limited amount of time to structure their speeches and deliver them to the judges.
The judges listened intently to over 100 speeches, and these were assessed according to platform manner, voice production and on the content and marshalling of facts.
The judges were thoroughly impressed by a range of varied and entertaining speeches and had a difficult task due to the high standard presented.
Guest speaker on the evening was chef and broadcaster, Paula McIntyre.
Paula has been a long-standing judge for the YFCU home management competition and was able to impart her public speaking wisdom and the importance of strong communication with YFCU members
YFCU president Zita McNaugher announced the winners, with NFU Mutual’s David Cairns on hand to present the prizes.
Zita commented: “The public speaking competition is a core competition for members. It’s a building block for a lot of our competitions such as group debating and stock judging. It’s amazing to see how confidently members can deliver a message concisely and in an interesting manner.
“Some of the topic interpretations have been very original. The standard on display tonight has been extremely high and everyone who has earned a place in the final should be very proud.”
Commenting on the competition, David Cairns, NFU Mutual sales manager representing NFU Mutual Charitable Trust, said: “The YFCU public speaking competition is just one of the many ways that the Trust support Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster.
“Participating in the competition is a fantastic way of building confidence amongst young people and allows us as a trust to help support the personal development of young people across Northern Ireland.”
The YFCU would like to thank the sponsor NFU Mutual Charitable Trust, David Cairns, guest speaker Paula McIntyre, the chairs, judges and trainers who helped throughout the competition, Magherafelt High School for their assistance during the final and finally the YFCU members who took part.
The top three members in each class were placed as follows:
12-14 prepared
3rd – James Patton, Ballywalter YFC
2nd- Philip Crawford, Seskinore YFC
1st – James Gregg, Glarryford YFC
14-16 prepared
3rd – Allister Crawford, Seskinore YFC
2nd – Victoria Currie, Kilraughts YFC
1st – Samara Radcliff, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
16-18 prepared
3rd – Helen Chapman, Hillhall YFC
2nd – James Currie, Kilraughts YFC
1st – Eva Lowry, Glarryford YFC
16-18 impromptu
3rd – Zoe Weir, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
2nd – Kirsty Turner, Cappagh YFC
1st – Marianna Neill, Bleary YFC
18-21 prepared
3rd – Thomas McNeill, Kilraughts YFC
2nd – Alex Cleland, Spa YFC
1st – Jayne Calvin, Dungiven YFC
18-21 impromptu
3rd - Abbi Grills, Collone YFC
2nd – Ellen King, Glarryford YFC
1st – Alex Cleland, Spa YFC
21-25 prepared
3rd – Lynsay Hawkes, Seskinore YFC
2nd – Stephanoe McIlroy, Gleno Valley YFC
1st – Hannah Kilpatrick, Kilraughts YFC
21-25 impromptu
3rd – Shannon Vance, Trillick YFC
2nd – Ellen Woods, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
1st – Lynsay Hawkes, Seskinore YFC
25-30 prepared
3rd – Robert Sloan, Kilrea YFC
2nd – Judith McKinley, Trillick YFC
1st – Andrew Patton, Newtownards YFC
25-30 impromptu
3rd – Robert Sloan, Kilrea YFC
2nd – Judith McKinley, Trillick YFC
1st – Andrew Patton, Newtownards YFC
See Wednesday’s Farming Life for more photographs from the public speaking final