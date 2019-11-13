Over 100 Young Farmers’ speak up at public speaking final
The Young Farmers' Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) members recently took part in the public speaking competition final 2019 which was held on Tuesday, November 5 at Magherafelt High School.
Wednesday 13 November 2019 11:16
The popular competition has been kindly sponsored for a number of years by NFU Mutual Charitable Trust.
Left to right, 12-14 category, Paula McIntyre, Philip Crawford, Seskinore YFC, Zita McNaugher YFCU president, James Greg Glarryford YFC, James Patton Ballywalter YFC, and David Cairns, NFU Mutual
21 25 prepared category, Lynsay Hawkes, Seskinore YFC, Paula McIntyre, Hannah Kirkpatrick, Kilraughts YFC, Zita McNaugher, YFCU president, David Cairns NFU Mutual, and Stephanie McIlroy, Gleno Valley YFC
25 - 30 prepared and impromptu categories, Judith McKinley, Trillick YFC, Paula McIntyre, Andrew Patton, Newtownards YFC, Robert Sloan, Kilrea YFC, David Cairns NFU, Mutual and Zita McNaugher, YFCU president
16 18 impromptu category, David Cairns, NFU Mutual, Kirsty Turner, Cappagh YFC, Zita McNaugher, YFCU president, Marianna Neill, Bleary YFC, Zoe Weir, Annaclone and Magherally YFC, and Paula McIntyre
