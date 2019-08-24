Over 12,750 visitors descend for festival

Over 12,750 visitors descended on Moira last week to enjoy the very successful first Moira Food and Drink Festival, which featured the fifth year of the Specialty Food Fair.

Hosted by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council as part of its annual food and drink events programme, it brought local business and producers together in various venues throughout the village.

Pictured at the Speciality Food Fair are (l-r) Mark Douglas, Krazi Baker, Mayoress Elizabeth Givan, the Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Councillor Alan Givan, Lynne Gardiner, Amazin Grazin and Andy Laverty, Wolf and Woodsman.

The festival was kick-started with a ‘Meet the Producers Supper’ in the renowned Wine and Brine restaurant with various ‘foodie’ workshops and masterclasses taking place.

In addition to the delicious food on offer throughout the festival, families also flocked to the village to enjoy the great entertainment, which included a family treasure hunt at Moira Demesne and a music-infused street party on Friday evening, among other memorable experiences.

Speaking about the first Moira Food and Drink Festival, the chairman of the council’s Development Committee, Alderman Allan Ewart MBE said: “We are delighted with the success of our first Moira Food and Drink Festival, and believe it was a fantastic way to further promote Moira as one of Northern Ireland’s top foodie destinations.

“Each year the Speciality Food Fair acts as a fantastic platform to showcase the highest quality Northern Ireland artisan produce from within the council area and further afield. We are extremely proud to support the growth of this free event each year.”

The newly extended Speciality Food Fair took place in Moira Demesne on Saturday and Sunday, with huge numbers turning out to support local traders.

The visitors were spoilt for choice with an array of food and drink products with many diverse foods and flavours on offer from some of Northern Ireland’s finest artisan and street food producers including: Abernethy Butter, Wolf and Woodsman, Indie Fude, Kennedy Bacon, Barn and Bread, Streetza Pizza, Hilden Brewery, Tempted Cider, Ruby Blue Liqueurs and Crumbs Vegan Bakery, among many others.

Also on offer were a selection of ‘non-food’ traders, including skincare and beauty favourites, Plumpy Balms and Mrs Rganics.

New to the Food Fair this year was ‘plastic-free’ household and personal care specialists Do Your Bit, and their range of zero waste products proved to be a big hit with fairgoers.

The Speciality Food Fair offered plenty of attractions to satisfy the whole family including interactive children’s nature workshops and Kitchen Sessions with local chefs, including Northern Ireland’s own celebrity chef Paula McIntyre, MBE who this year focussed on cooking with seasonal vegetables and giving tips on reducing food waste in your everyday cooking.