Over £56,000 is presented to charities

The recent Livingstone tractor run has been a great success over the past six years, raising a total of over a quarter of a million pounds for both the Southern Area Hospice and NI Children’s Hospice.

Wesley Livingstone along with Ben Sergeant recently presented the proceeds of £28,452.50, to Jenny and Jim Irwin for the Children’s Hospice and £28,452.50 to Myrtle and Neville Pogue for the Southern Area Hospice.

The Livingstone Christmas Tractor Run took place in December with a record number of tractors attending. The Tractor Run organised by the Livingstone family from Armagh is in its sixth year and had the support of Ben Sergeant of Ben Sergeant Tractors in Portadown.

Tractors, their owners and admirers eagerly queued up to register and take part in the event during the Christmas holidays. There was a fantastic display of tractors with many arriving from early morning to the Armagh Business Park (ABP). Hundreds of tractors were on display as they parked up to enjoy some refreshments before the tractor run departed.

The sea of tractors departed from ABP and made their way to Markethill, Hamiltonsbawn, Richhill and Armagh before returning to the start for a BBQ, refreshments, entertainment, auction and raffle. With collections taking part in all towns, thanks to all who helped collect in the towns, not forgetting the many marshals under the direction of Francie and Barry Lappin and Peadar McGahan.

The event was well supported by many volunteers, eager to help with the organising, selling tickets, registering tractors, cooking, serving food and refreshments. The event would not be a success without the many helpers who assisted the Livingstone family - a massive thank you to the many who volunteered to help.

The Livingstone Family said: “It is fantastic to break the £250,000 mark with the total raised from the event started in 2002, we never thought this would be possible.” They continued: “With another record breaking number of tractors we are pleased with the continued success of the event. The event receives great support from the many volunteers and helpers who attend meetings, steward, collect, cook and help us in so many ways not just on the day, but at the many meetings in events – we thank them for their continued support – without them it would not be possible.”

Finally, the family would like to thank the local companies who provided sponsorship or donations towards the events, too numerous to mentions, thank you for your support.

The final few Tractor Run DVDs are available for those who may want to purchase, priced at £10. It can be purchased by contacting any of the Livingstone family directly or through the official Facebook page WaLivingstoneSons.