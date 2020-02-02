Partnerships will mitigate climate change

Co-operative partnership working between Government and the industrial sector helps mitigate climate change as well as build a sustainable economy, DAERA Minister Edwin Poots has said.

Minister Poots was speaking as he spent the day in County Fermanagh where he met Forest Service officials and toured Balcas Timber Ltd.’s premises near Enniskillen.

The Minister said: “The Balcas development and integrated use of wood products produced by the forests is the result of close and innovative partnership working between Industrial and Government sectors. This is a good example of what can be achieved, improving the economics of the forestry sector, underpinning sustainable development in rural areas and producing timber for our homes and businesses which can store carbon and help mitigate climate change.

“What I have seen here today at Balcas Timber is a very impressive example of a successful industry where wealth creation improves the economic and social fortunes of people and communities, bringing benefits for everyone.”

The Minister added: “The Forest Service also contributes to the health and wellbeing of all our citizens through the management of 76,000 hectares of land and 1,700 kilometres of tracks and paths, providing healthy places for people to relax and enjoy nature.

“Northern Ireland needs more forests to store residual carbon which cannot be mitigated through the necessary reductions of GHG emissions alone. Harvesting timber from forests allows for carbon to be stored in processed products and in 2019 Forest Service have regenerated 620 hectares of forest through the replanting of 1.4 million trees. I have asked my senior team to develop a plan as to how we can increase forest and tree cover and capitalise on this vital resource.”