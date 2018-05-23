Path to a #GreenBrexitNI is set out

A coalition of conservation groups in Northern Ireland is warning that Northern Ireland risks being left behind as the rest of the UK makes moves towards a Green Brexit, including a new direction for sustainable agriculture.

At a Balmoral Show reception, guests heard some of the key risks and opportunities for the environment as we move towards exiting the EU.

Representing the Nature Matters NI campaign, Heather McLachlan, the National Trust’s Director for Northern Ireland told guests: “As a coalition, we are working in partnership with government and other interest groups to ensure a nature friendly Brexit. That will mean better environmental protection for land and sea, and sustainable agriculture policies that are good for nature, fair to farmers and benefit society through the delivery of environmental public goods.”

She continued: “Our environment faces critical challenges including air and water quality, loss of wildlife, climate change and pollution. Brexit presents a once in a lifetime opportunity to re-think the way we manage our natural resources, ensuring we pass on to the next generation a Northern Ireland that is clean, green and thriving.”