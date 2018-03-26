Pay increase for agricultural workers

The Agricultural Wages Board for Northern Ireland (AWB) has confirmed changes to pay for agricultural workers.

At a meeting of the AWB on Friday 9 March 2018, the Board increased minimum rates for agricultural workers for grades 2 to 6 by 3.5% from 1 April 2018. In addition, the accommodation offset will rise to a maximum of £37 per week.

The new rates are:

Minimum rate, applicable for the first 40 weeks cumulative employment - £6.88 per hour

Grade 2 - Standard worker - £7.42 per hour

Grade 3 - Lead worker - £8.16 per hour

Grade 4 - Craft Grade - £8.76 per hour

Grade 5 - Supervisory Grade - £9.26 per hour

Grade 6 - Farm Management Grade - £10.04 per hour

The operative date for the new rates is the first pay reference period beginning on or after 1 April 2018 and these are specified in the Board’s Order No 98. Copies of the Order will be available shortly.

The definitions for the grades and the qualifications required for each grade are available on the DAERA website at: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/awb-agricultural-rates-pay-orders-and-reports or by contacting the Agricultural Wages Secretariat, Room 917, Dundonald House, Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast BT4 3SB (Tel: 028 9052 4012).

The Agricultural Wages Board is constituted under the Agricultural Wages (Regulation) (Northern Ireland) Order 1977 and meets each year to consider changes to the rates of pay and related conditions for agricultural workers. The Board comprises six members of Unite the Union, six members of the UFU, and three members appointed by DAERA.