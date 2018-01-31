Payment rates for ANC Scheme

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has announced the payment rates for the 2018 Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) Scheme.

The ANC Scheme is a measure in the Department’s 2014-2020 Rural Development Programme, with farmers claiming payments as part of their Single Application in May 2017.

Payment rates will be £26.57 per hectare for the first 200 hectares, and £19.93 per hectare above 200 hectares. Payments will begin to issue in March 2018, with the majority of payments processed before the end of March.

The Department has received some 9,000 applications for the 2018 Scheme.