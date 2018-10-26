PCSP is driving home road safety to drivers

Causeway Coast and Glens Policing and Community Safety Partnership is using a car crash simulator to educate young drivers.

In partnership with The PSNI, the ‘2 Fast 2 Soon’ road safety initiative demonstrates the consequences of anti-social driving.

It is hoped better driving will be encouraged and young people will have a safer approach when getting behind the wheel.

The simulator, through its high quality sound system and smoke and light technology will show what happens in a real life crash scenario. Young drivers will get to experience the devastating consequences of driving irresponsibly including the potential for injury and death.

All drivers should remember to slow down, never use a mobile phone behind the wheel, wear their seatbelt and never, ever drink and drive.