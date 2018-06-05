Pedigree Simmental heifer is top prize in charity raffle

The Northern Ireland Simmental Cattle Breeders’ Club is organising a charity raffle in aid of Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

First prize is an in-calf pedigree Simmental heifer generously donated by Kenneth and Avril Stubbs and family from Irvinestown, Co Fermanagh.

The September 2016 Drumbulcan Honeybee was sired by the Clonagh Tiger Gallant son, Drumacritten Callum, and is out of the home-bred Omorga Baldwin daughter Drumbulcan Errin.

The 20-cow Drumbulcan prefix was founded by Kenneth Stubbs in 1976.

He said: “We are delighted that Air Ambulance Northern Ireland is the Simmental Club’s chosen charity for 2018.

“Last year we lost our very dear friend Thelma Gorman in a tragic farming accident. She was a stalwart of the club and a great ambassador for the Simmental breed.

“Living in a rural community we are fully aware of the vital service that Air Ambulance Northern Ireland provides, and we are pleased to donate Drumbulcan Honeybee or £2,000, as first prize in the charity raffle.”

Club chairman Conrad Fegan thanked the Stubbs family for their generous donation.

“Thelma Gorman was a highly esteemed Simmental breeder, and a long-standing committee member and former club chairman.

“The proceeds from this year’s barbecue, auction and raffle will be donated to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.”

Tickets are priced at £5 each or three for £10. The winning ticket will be drawn at the club’s annual barbecue in Dungannon Rugby Club on Friday 10th August.

Drumbulcan Honeybee will be visiting a number of the provincial agricultural shows over the next few months – Armagh, Omagh, Castlewellan, Clogher Valley and Fermanagh County Show.

Tickets will be on sale at these events, and are also available from NI Simmental Club committee members.

Conrad Fegan added: “Our raffle features a number of great prizes, and we are indebted to the various local businesses for their generosity.”

Second prize is a 43” LG Full HD LED TV; third prize is one night B and B for two at the award winning Galgorm Resort and Spa near Ballymena; fourth prize is an SFS Plastic one tonne portable meal bin; and fifth prize is a hand-crafted wooden farm set from Millwood Crafts.

Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides a helicopter emergency medical service, and responds to seriously ill or injured patients, seven days a week, for twelve hours a day.

From its base near Lisburn, Air Ambulance Northern Ireland can reach any part of the province in approximately 25 minutes.

Its primary role is to deliver advanced critical care, benefitting those whose lives are at serious risk following significant injury or trauma, by bringing urgent medical assistance directly to the patient at the scene.

Gary Wilson, AANI area fundraising manager for Fermanagh and Tyrone said: “We are delighted that the Stubbs family and the NI Simmental Club are raising funds to support the work of Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

“Since its launch in July 2017 Air Ambulance Northern Ireland has been tasked over 300 times to every county in Northern Ireland. To ensure the service is sustained we need to raise £2 million annually, so public support is crucial.”