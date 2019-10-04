Penzance YB Grand National 2019

1st North Section, 1st Open K Henderson and Son, Lurgan Social, vel 1389 flying 302 miles, winning £817 plus J M K McGugan Perpetual Cup for the winner.

Kevin Henderson of Lurgan Social fulfilled a lifetime ambition by winning the Penzance YB National. He had a fantastic card with four birds high in the result. Congratulations from all your club mates. Kevin’s winner is a medium sized cheque red flight cock sent feeding a 9 day old YB. He was bred from a cock gifted from good friends Darren Thompson and partner Debbie Lunn and is Jan Aarden lines. The dam is a Paul Dunlop hen so good distance lines here. Both the cock and his nest mate 23rd Open, were chosen for this at a very young age and subsequently had a few select races in preparation. With the help of club mate Denis Lyness they had several tosses from the border and two or three from Annagassan. His birds are fed on Henry McLaughlin’s corn and Frazer’s best plus Frazerform, top class feed at real good prices. The loft is favourite to win the 2 Bird Average. Kevin is a long serving member of the NIPA Committee and can succeed in the show pen as well winning many 1sts including Dublin and Belfast. Thanks to Martin Douglas for the information.

Darwin Stuart holding his Ballymoney HPS winner, 5th Open INFC

1st South Section, 2nd Open Jason Byrne Newtown Kilpedder, vel 1381 flying 206 miles, winning £632 plus William Ervin Memorial Cup for Sect winner not winning 1st Open

Loft feature is pending on the two big INFC results in Newtown Kilpedder from both the YB Nationals, Skibbereen and Penzance.

2nd North Section, 3rd Open Gary Murphy, Ballyholland, vel 1327 flying 282 miles, winning £289

My third National Hen is a dark check. I bred it off a gift bird from Gary Hughes to a hen out of Donnelly Brothers and Sands and Rice. She was 32nd Open out of Talbenny National. I am happy with this season’s racing. I was also 1st Open from Fermoy out of 12,018 birds, 4th Open from Bude out of 6,013 birds, 9th Open from Castletown Yearling national out of 2,653 birds and 25th Open from Kings Cup St Allouestre out of 2,478 birds. Thanks to Gary Hughes for following up info and results in the Newry City.

'Rocky' winner of 71st Open Yearling National 2010, 8th Kings Cup 2011, 5th Kings Cup 2012 flying over 15hrs. He is a grandson of 1st and 2nd Kings Cup and is now sire of ten birds in prizes in Kings Cup. Also grandsire of 3rd and 6th Kings Cup and 4th and 9th Friendship National, plus a host of other National positions for N Black and Son and others

3rd North Section, 4th Open Mr and Mrs B McNeilly, Doagh and District, vel 1325 flying 321 miles, winning 139.

The winner for the East Antrim partnership was a Van Rijn Blue hen and was sent to the race showing to a cock. She is a G/dtr of “Double Top” who was a winner of 6 x 1st Sections. Her sire was a winner of two Inland and four Cross Channel races, including 4th Section Talbenny, 2nd Section and 7th Open Bude, and 4th Section Penzance. The parents were half-brother and half-sister mating. The partnership was also 29th Open and this hen was 1st Club, 8th Section, 17th Open NIPA the previous week from Talbenny Y B National. Another top performance from a top racing loft in East Antrim. Many thanks to Noel Higginson for the information.

4th North Section, 5th Open D and H Stuart, Ballymoney HPS, vel 1324 flying 346 miles, winning £130

D and H Stuart are very consistent racers in the big Ballymoney HPS. With the quality of the membership it’s hard to lift the Red Card. The loft timed a very early bird into their lofts in Dervock at 15.40hrs and just finished part of a yard behind M/M McNeilly in the Muckamore Centre. The pigeon timed is a Cheq Pied hen and it had four races down Ireland and was the loft’s first bird clocked from Talbenny on the Monday winning 4th Club. Previous best performance in this race was 3rd Open in 2013. Sire is Van Wildermeersch x Soontjen. Dam is Soontjen and is a half-sister of the loft’s 2nd Open Bude in the NIPA. Feeding is Versele Laga and Beatties.

Tom McClean from Annaghmore, Nat Champ in 2018 and 6th Open Penzance

5th North Section, 6th Open Tom McClean, Annaghmore, vel 1324 flying 301 miles, winning £266.

Another fantastic season for Tom McClean of Annaghmore in Portadown, 1st Club and 6th Open INFC having timed in all six INFC Nationals for the second year in a row. He won National Champion in 2018. The bird timed here was the best of Gary Benson from Lisburn who has a fantastic long distance family, Tommy has the best from this loft. The sire has the lines of the Silver Award birds paired to the famous Fantail Hen who is a half-sister of the Benson Hall of Fame winner this year. The Benson hen was paired to a son of Tommy’s own good Blue cock again full of distance bloodlines through the Kings Cup winner for Tommy Moorehouse and the late Ken Hyne. When racing this cock won 58th in Portland, 15th Lamballe and then finally 16th in the Kings Cup Grand National.

6th North Section, 7th Open Danny Dixon, Ballymoney HPS, vel 1309 flying 339 miles, winning 994.

Triple National winner Danny Dixon of Rasharkin. This is a fancier who needs no introduction to the fancy, always thereabouts in the major races and has amassed many top ten finishes in derby and national events including 3 x 1st Open National wins. The first of these was the INFC Skibbereen YB National in 1998 followed by a NIPA Rosscarbery YB National in 2006 and then the INFC Penzance YB National in 2010. Other big results include 2nd Open NIPA Old Bird Derby from St. Malo and 2nd Open NIPA Penzance OB Classic.

Brian McNeilly from Doagh holding his winner in Muckamoire Centre, also 4th Open

Danny had a fantastic Penzance race timing seven of his 14 entries in just half an hour. Positions taken were 7th, 14th, 35th, 41st, 42nd, 43rd and 59th Open. The first bird timed at 15:36 hrs was a blue hen that had been slipped a youngster before basketing. The sire of this hen is Danny’s ace stock bird “Belgie Cock”. This Wildemeersch cock is a great grandson of the famous “De Beer”. He is sire of Ryan Barr’s North Coast Classic winner, G.Sire of B Coyles Section A Talbenny YB National and G.Sire of J McDowell and Sons of Ballymoney NIPA Talbenny YB National winner. The dam of the 7th Open hen was purchased at a sale last year for Martin Graham of Ballymena and is a daughter of “The Big Hen”. Danny’s second bird timed at 15:38 hrs was a blue chequer cock, breeding is De Rauw-Sablon x Joss Josson. Thanks to PO Mervyn Eagleson for this report.

7th North Section, 8th Open S and E Buckley, Edgarstown, vel 1309 flying 299 miles, winning £186.

The S and E Buckley team have been consistent all year and score a big result from Penzance. Their blue pied hen was just flying till the perch. Her sire was a cock that we bought from Joe Brown at the Ballyclare Fair as a young bird and he won three x first for the partnership. Her dam is a hen they bought in, from Herbie Thorpe’s sale two years ago in Blackpool. We call her the 35 pound hen. She’s a grand-daughter of Herbies Kings Cup winner “Berts Girl”. Thanks to Gary Simmons for the information.

8th and 9th North Section and 9th and 10th Open G Quinn, Coalisland and District, vel 1306 and 1306 flying 309 miles, winning £140.

Two fantastic birds together in Coalisland for G Quinn, both were racing Darkness, and breeding for the two birds is Louella Jan Aarden that have had great success in Northern Ireland plus Sjaak Buwalda, the very best of long distance bloodlines.

The annual dinner and prize presentation will be held at the Stormont Hotel in Belfast on Friday, November 29. Tickets at £30 should be booked as soon as possible. Rooms at the hotel can be booked through Ssecretary Trevor Topping or Ronnie Johnston, telephone 028 90 483625. I hope to feature some of the season's special award winners following the presentation of prizes, the website http://www.pigeonnetwork had a dedicated board for INFC, look in the forum, also we have an INFC history site, link for it on the front page.

Danny Dixon from Ballymoney, holding his winner of 7th Open, also 1st in MAC

Irish National Flying Club - Trophy and Award Winners 2019

King George V Challenge Cup Saint Allouestre Grand National old bird race winner - J. Murtagh and Son, Ballyholland HPS. Vel. 1145. Gilliland Cup Saint Allouestre OB 1st IHU member after winner in Kings Cup race - J. Gillespie and Sons, Ballynahinch HPS. Vel.1113. Nelson Vase Saint Allouestre OB 1st RPRA member after winner in Kings Cup race - Donnelly Brothers Millvale HPS. Vel.1134. East Down Combine Cup Saint Allouestre OB 1st E.D.C. member in the Kings Cup race - J. Gillespie and Sons Ballynahinch HPS. Vel.1113. Ulster Federation Cup Saint Allouestre OB 1st Ulster Federation member in Kings Cup race - B. and H. Spence, Lagan Valley RPC.Vel.1053. NIPA Cup Saint Allouestre OB 1st NIPA member in Kings Cup race - J. Murtagh and Son, Ballyholland HPS. Vel.1145. Joe Cullen Memorial Cup Saint Allouestre OB 1st East Coast Federation member in the Kings Cup race - G. O’Reilly, Malahide and District RPC. Vel.1067. Billy Ingle Trophy Saint Allouestre OB 1st Irish South Road Federation member in the Kings Cup race - P. Rock and Son, Dublin North East RPC. Vel. 1062. S.L.F. Cup Saint Allouestre OB 1st South Leinster Federation member in the Kings Cup race - Cooley Brothers and Son, Newtown Kilpedder RPC. Vel. 1061

Duddy Extreme Distance Trophy Saint Allouestre OB. Furthest flying member in the King’s Cup open prizes - J. Walker, Ballymoney HPS. 523 Miles, 18th Open Vel. 989. Harkness Rose Bowl Saint Allouestre OB. Best two bird average Kings Cup - P. Rock and Son, Dublin North East RPC. Vel.1044. Joe Doheny Cup Saint Allouestre OB Single Bird Challenge Kings Cup - S. and N. Lester, Laurelvale HPS. Vel.1086. Robinson Trophy Saint Allouestre OB. 14th position in Kings Cup - D. Scott Glenavy and District HPS. Vel.1042. McCloud Cup Saint Allouestre OB 1st Yearling in the Kings Cup - J. Gillespie and Sons Ballynahinch HPS. Vel. 1113.

Ronnie Johnston Challenge Cup Skibbereen OB Inland National - Dobbs Brothers Blackwater RPC.Vel.1521. Gerald Delaney Trophy Skibbereen OB for Best section winning velocity after winning section - T. McLoughlin and Son, Finglas RPC. Vel. 1411. Framed Diploma Skibbereen OB for Lowest section winning velocity - S. Ogle, Drumnavaddy Invitation HPS. Vel. 1358

Friendship Cup Lamballe OB Friendship National - P. Rock and Son Dublin North East R.P.C. Vel. 869. British Barcelona Club Trophy Lamballe OB for 2nd position in the Friendship National - P. Rock and Son Dublin North East RPC. Vel. 867. John Millar Logistics Trophy Lamballe OB for 1st member in the section not winning the open - P. Swindell, Newry City HPS. Vel. 851. Henry Beattie and Son Trophy Lamballe OB for Best two bird average Friendship National - P. Rock and Son, Dublin North East RPC.Vel.868. Irvine Trophy Best Average OB. Nationals Lamballe and Saint Allouestre - P. Rock and Son Dublin North East RPC.Vel. 960.

Nelson Corry Trophy Sennen Cove OB Yearling National - J. McLoughlin, Blanchardstown RPC.Vel. 1543. James McGrugan Memorial Cup Sennen Cove Yearling National for Section winner not winning the open - G. McNeilly, Ballyclare and District HPS.Vel. 1542. Sam Buckley Memorial Cup for Best two bird average Sennen Cove Yearling National - P. Doran, Individual South Vel. 1456. Charles Ingle Memorial Trophy for 10th Open position Sennen Cove Yearling National - M. Hughes, Edgarstown HPS. Vel. 1439

J.M.K. McGugan Perpetual Cup Penzance YB Channel Grand National - K. Henderson and Son, Lurgan Social HPS.Vel.1389. William Erwin Memorial Cup Penzance for 1st South Section in Channel YB National - J. Byrne, Newtown Kilpedder RPC.Vel.1381. De-Scheemaecker Trophy Penzance YB for Best two bird average in Channel YB National - K. Henderson and Son, Lurgan Social HPS. Vel. 1338

Tom Marshall Trophy Skibbereen YB Inland National - E. Kennedy and Son, Newtown Kilpedder RPC. Vel. 1796. Framed Diploma Skibbereen Y.B. Inland National Middle section winner - S. Duran, Blanchardstown RPC.Vel. 1779. Framed Diploma Skibbereen Y.B. Inland National North section winner - I. Gibb and Sons, Glenavy and District HPS. Vel. 1751

J. Gilmour Memorial Cup Best average Saint Allouestre OB and Sennen Cove Yearling Nationals - Donnelly Brothers, Millvale HPS. Vel.1199. A. Darragh Cup Best average Sennen Cove Yearling and Lamballe Friendship Nationals - P. Rock and Son, Dublin North East Vel. 1012. Jarvis Cup Best Average Penzance and Skibbereen YB Nationals - J. Byrne Newtown Kilpedder RPC.Vel.1501. Rhead Trophy Best Average Saint Allouestre OB and Penzance YB Nationals - Russell Brothers, Dromara HPS.Vel. 1115. Diamond Cup Best Average Saint Allouestre OB, Sennen Cove Yearling and Penzance YB –Russell Brothers, Dromara HPS.Vel.1149.

Harkers Trophy Best Average Sennen Cove Yearling and Penzance YB Nationals - Mr and Mrs B. McNeilly, Doagh and District HPSS.Vel. 1364.

Robin Duddy Trophy for Best Average Sennen Cove Yearling and Penzance Y B National.

(Three bird Nomination) - G. Adair, Harmony HPS.Vel.996.

Charles Hunniford Memorial Trophy for Best average (North Section) Skibbereen OB. and YB Nationals - J. and D. Braniff, Wheatfield HPS. Vel.1512. The New North Cup for Best Average Sennen Cove Yearling, Saint Allouestre Kings Cup, Lamballe Friendship, and Penzance Young Bird National - J. Murtagh and Son, Ballyholland HPS.Vel. 979.

President’s Cup for Best Average Saint Allouestre Kings Cup, Sennen Cove Yearling,

Penzance YB and Skibbereen YB Nationals - Donnelly Brothers, Millvale HPS.Ve1.1154.

De-Scheemaecker Trophy for Runner up best average all races - D. Scott, Glenavy and District HPS.Vel.948.

Erwin Trophy for Best Average all races - M. Robinson, Bondhill Social HPS.Vel. 951.

Hall of Fame diploma - awarded for a pigeon three times in the king’s cup prizes won by: G. Benson, Lisburn and District HPS. Blue Checker Pied hen GB13L-08642 - 2016, 34th Open St Allouestre, 2018, 32nd Open St Allouestre, 2019, 66th Open St Allouestre. E. E. and S. Kavanagh, Arklow United RPC. Blue Checker hen IHU14S-12671 - 2017, 89th Open St Allouestre, 2018, 37th Open St Allouestre, 2019, 77th Open St Allouestre. Parkin and Cairns, Castlebellingham RPC. Blue hen IHU14S-79432 - 2016, 58th Open St Allouestre, 2017, 19th Open St Allouestre, 2019, 34th Open St Allouestre. J. Doheny, Malahide and District RPC. Blue Checker cock GB13V-03179 - 2016, 62nd Open St Allouestre, 2017, 60th Open St Allouestre, 2019, 112th Open St Allouestre. P. Dunlop Edgarstown HPS. Blue Checker hen GB15E-01001 - 2017, 141st Open St Allouestre, 2018, 69th Open St Allouestre, 2019, 54th Open St Allouestre.

Triple award diploma awarded for a pigeon three times in the friendship national prizes won by: Glen Buckley and Sons, Annaghmore HPS. Blue hen GB15A-31904. 2017, 4th Open Lamballe, 2018, 53rd Open Lamballe, 2019, 40th Open Lamballe.

Ladies prizes won by - Dobbs Brothers, Blackwater RPC; J. McLoughlin, Blanchardstown RPS; J. Murtagh and Son, Ballyholland; P. Rock and Son, Dublin North East RPC; E. Kennedy and Son, Newtown Kilpedder RPC; K. Henderson and Son, Lurgan Social.

Framed diplomas sponsored by Danny Dixon, Dunloy for Saint Allouestre single bird challenge - 1st S. and N. Lester, Laurelvale HPS; 2nd Burgess and Brennan Bangor HPS; 3rd Dando and Bennett, Beechpark Social RPC.

King’s Cup Merit Awards 2019

Awarded for a pigeon twice in the Kings Cup prizes won by: T. Marshall and Son, Newtownbreda HPS. - Black cock IHU15N-05656 - Saint Allouestre King’s Cup 2018 42nd Open, Saint Allouestre King’s Cup 2019 82nd Open. P. Lambert, Arklow United RPC. – “Woodbank Belle” Blue Checker hen IHU12S-061766 –Saint Allouestre King’s Cup 2017 96th Open, Saint Allouestre King’s Cup 2019 91st Open. M. Graham, Ballymena and District HPS. - Blue cock GB16B-01004 - Saint Allouestre King’s Cup 2018 59th Open, Saint Allouestre King’s Cup 2019 122nd Open. J. Doheny, Malahide and District RPC. - Blue Checker cock GB14V-02869 – Saint Allouestre King’s Cup 2017 97th Open, Saint Allouestre King’s Cup 2019 124th Open. J. Cullen, Bray Invitation RPC. -“Princess Aimee’s Blue Son” Blue cock GB12S-16391 - Saint Allouestre King’s Cup 2018 26th Open, Saint Allouestre King’s Cup 2019 120th Open. G. O’Reilly, Malahide and District RPC. - “Little Black” Black cock IHU14S-102932 - Saint Allouestre King’s Cup 2018 36th Open, Saint Allouestre King’s Cup 2019 150th Open. D and R Turkington, Doagh and District HPS. - “Bertie’s Boy” Red cock GB16D-12335 - Saint Allouestre King’s Cup 2018 48th Open, Saint Allouestre King’s Cup 2019 143rd Open. Malachy Maguire and Son, Millvale HPS. - “No Surprise” Blue Checker hen GB15E-17574 - Saint Allouestre King’s Cup 2018 22nd Open, Saint Allouestre King’s Cup 2019 4th Open. Malcolm Robinson Bondhill Social HPS. - Blue Checker hen GB16B-02135 - Saint Allouestre King’s Cup 2018 4th Open, Saint Allouestre King’s Cup 2019 29th Open. G. Buckley and Sons, Annaghmore HPS. - Blue Checker hen GB15H-39339 - Saint Allouestre King’s Cup 2017 26th Open, Saint Allouestre King’s Cup 2019 67th Open. Sefton Thompson, Crumlin and District HPS. - Blue Checker hen GB14C-05801 - Saint Allouestre King’s Cup 2017 106th Open, Saint Allouestre King’s Cup 2019 87th Open. G. and J. O’Hare, Crossgar HPS. - Blue Checker hen IHU15N-13783 - Saint Allouestre King’s Cup 2017 94th Open, Saint Allouestre King’s Cup 2019 155th Open.

Friendship National Merit Awards 2019 –

Awarded for a pigeon twice in the Friendship National prizes won by: F. and J. Crowe, Gorey RPC. - “Lady Sarah” Blue hen IHU16S-042363 - Lamballe Friendship National 2018 19th Open, Lamballe Friendship National 2019 35th Open. Fulton and Dickson, Newtownards HPS. - “Ards Last Chance” Blue hen GB15A-15404 –Lamballe Friendship National 2018 49th Open, Lamballe Friendship National 2019 24th Open. Fintan Moran, Malahide and District RPC. - “Twilight” Blue Checker hen IHU15S-19522 -Lamballe Friendship National 2018 20th Open, Lamballe Friendship National 2019 6th Open. Bamber and T. Young and Son, Ahoghill HPS. - Blue hen GB17A-02584 - Lamballe Friendship National 2018 40th Open, Lamballe Friendship National 2019 37th Open. Dowey Brothers, Laurelvale HPS. - “Dowey’s Delight” Dark Checker hen GB17L-10822, Lamballe Friendship National 2018 33rd Open, Lamballe Friendship National 2019 27th Open. J. Serplus, Laurelvale HPS. - Red Checker hen GB17L-10942 - Lamballe Friendship National 2018 23rd Open, Lamballe Friendship National 2019 19th Open. Pritchard Brothers, Annsborough HPS. - Blue Checker hen IHU16N-00360 - Lamballe Friendship National 2018 24th Open, Lamballe Friendship National 2019 29th Open. W. and L. McCaw, Ballymoney HPS. - Blue Checker cock GB16B-12920 - Lamballe Friendship National 2018 31st Open, Lamballe Friendship National 2019 45th Open.

Merit awards will be presented at the annual dinner and prize distribution on Friday, November 29, 2019.

Any better claims to be submitted to the secretary within seven days.

Annual dinner and prize distribution to be held in the Stormont Hotel, Belfast on Friday, November 29, 2019. Tickets available from the secretary £30.

Kevin Henderson from Lurgan timed many good birds from Penzance, none better than 1st National