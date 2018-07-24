Peppermint keeps his cool to win the National

This year it was the turn of Omagh Show to host the Northern Ireland Hereford Breeder’s Association’s National Show.
President and renown breeder Jonathan Moorehouse of Cato Polled Herefords had the job of judging an entry of 40 animals on the day.
“A great turnout of cattle and quality to match,” said Jonathan as he rounded up his morning’s judging.
His supreme champion Richmount 1 Peppermint who is owned and bred by Mr James Graham stood out on the day, a young bull that is no stranger to winning and also took the reserve champion title at Lurgan show this year.
Reserve went to J and W McMordies Solpoll 1 Perfection. This yearling bull also took the native and reserve overall interbreed performance class winner Royal Ulster 2018.
Champion female went to a well grown heifer owned by N Shaw of Dungannon Graceland 1 Nicola, a worthy winner on the day.
James Graham added to his victories with junior female champion, Richmount 1 Ruby Royale, a seven month old heifer who also took champion at Armagh show showing she started as she means to go on, Ruby Royale then went on to win reserve overall female champion.
Gerry and Ethan Small’s yearling heifer Kinglee 1 Oyster Girl won the biggest class on the day in the yearling heifer class, this stylish heifer yet to be beaten in her class went on to take reserve junior female.
David Wilson from Fermanagh won the group of three which included his senior bull Knockmountagh Master who won his class on the day.
Other class wins included Greer Watson with his homebred heifer Barnburn 1 Priscilla and Kathryn Greenaway securing a win with Hilltop 1 Roberta 3rd in the cow and calf class.
Calf champion on the day went to Ciaran Kerr’s Kinnego 1 Rocket Man, a strong calf out of his stock bull Mullaghdoopoll 1 Elite.
Young handler on the day went to Ethan Carey Small.
Supreme champion
Richmount 1 Peppermint. Mr James Graham
Reserve champion
Solpoll 1 Perfection. J and W McMordie
Female champion
Graceland 1 Nicola. Mr U Shaw
Reserve female champion
Richmount 1 Ruby Royale. Mr James Graham
Male champion
Richmount 1 Peppermint. Mr James Graham
Reserve male champion
Solpoll 1 Perfection. J and W McMordie
Junior Female Champion
Richmount 1 Ruby Royale. Mr James Graham
Reserve junior female
Kinglee 1 Oyster Girl. Gerry and Ethan Small
Class results
Class 44 cow or heifer born before 31/12/15
1st Hilltop 1 Roberta 3rd. K Greenaway
2nd Bellshill 1 Nancy A,R and J Dickson
Class 45 heifer born 1/1/16 - 30/6/16
1st Graceland 1 Nicola Mr U Shaw
2nd Richmount 1 Nola Mr James Graham
3rd Barnburn 1 Nolana Mr Greer Watson
Class 46 Heifer Born 1/7/16 - 31/12/16
1st Barnburn 1 Priscilla Mr Greer Watson
Class 47 heifer born 1/1/17 - 31/8/17
1st Kinglee 1 Oyster Girl. Gerry and Ethan Small
2nd Richmount Poppy Mr James Graham
3rd Solpoll 1 Starlet P9 J&W McMordie
4th Umgola Sabrina Mr S Baxter
Class 48 heifer calf born after 1/9/17
1st Richmount 1 Ruby Royale Mr James Graham
2nd Corraback Cherry 10th Mr M Richmond
3rd Mountview 1 Gelato Mr T Andrews
4th Corraback Guinevere 17th Mr M Richmond
Class 50 bull born before 31/3/16
1st Knockmountagh Master D R and R Wilson
2nd Mulladoopoll 1 Elite Mr C Kerr
3rd Magheraknock 1 Jocker Mr R Black
Class 51 bull born 1/4/16 - 31/12/16
1st Richmount 1 Peppermint Mr James Graham
2nd Solpoll 1 Partner J and W McMordie
Class 52 bull born 1/1/17 - 31/8/17
1st Solpoll 1 Perfection J and W McMordie
2nd Lusky 1 Prodigy AJ Farms Ltd
3rd Lisrace Lackey Boy 11th D R and R Wilson
Class 53 bull calf born 1/9/17 - 31/12/17
1st Kinnego 1 Rocket Man Mr C Kerr
2nd Mountview 1 Genesis Mr T Andrews
Progeny pairs
1st J andW McMordie
2nd Mr M Richmond
3rd Mr J Graham
Group of three
1st D R and R Wilson
2nd Mr James Graham
3rd J andW McMordie