Peppermint keeps his cool to win the National

This year it was the turn of Omagh Show to host the Northern Ireland Hereford Breeder’s Association’s National Show.

President and renown breeder Jonathan Moorehouse of Cato Polled Herefords had the job of judging an entry of 40 animals on the day.

David Wilson from Fermanagh's group of three winners

“A great turnout of cattle and quality to match,” said Jonathan as he rounded up his morning’s judging.

His supreme champion Richmount 1 Peppermint who is owned and bred by Mr James Graham stood out on the day, a young bull that is no stranger to winning and also took the reserve champion title at Lurgan show this year.

Reserve went to J and W McMordies Solpoll 1 Perfection. This yearling bull also took the native and reserve overall interbreed performance class winner Royal Ulster 2018.

Champion female went to a well grown heifer owned by N Shaw of Dungannon Graceland 1 Nicola, a worthy winner on the day.

James Graham added to his victories with junior female champion, Richmount 1 Ruby Royale, a seven month old heifer who also took champion at Armagh show showing she started as she means to go on, Ruby Royale then went on to win reserve overall female champion.

Gerry and Ethan Small’s yearling heifer Kinglee 1 Oyster Girl won the biggest class on the day in the yearling heifer class, this stylish heifer yet to be beaten in her class went on to take reserve junior female.

David Wilson from Fermanagh won the group of three which included his senior bull Knockmountagh Master who won his class on the day.

Other class wins included Greer Watson with his homebred heifer Barnburn 1 Priscilla and Kathryn Greenaway securing a win with Hilltop 1 Roberta 3rd in the cow and calf class.

Calf champion on the day went to Ciaran Kerr’s Kinnego 1 Rocket Man, a strong calf out of his stock bull Mullaghdoopoll 1 Elite.

Young handler on the day went to Ethan Carey Small.

Supreme champion

Richmount 1 Peppermint. Mr James Graham

Reserve champion

Solpoll 1 Perfection. J and W McMordie

Female champion

Graceland 1 Nicola. Mr U Shaw

Reserve female champion

Richmount 1 Ruby Royale. Mr James Graham

Male champion

Richmount 1 Peppermint. Mr James Graham

Reserve male champion

Solpoll 1 Perfection. J and W McMordie

Junior Female Champion

Richmount 1 Ruby Royale. Mr James Graham

Reserve junior female

Kinglee 1 Oyster Girl. Gerry and Ethan Small

Class results

Class 44 cow or heifer born before 31/12/15

1st Hilltop 1 Roberta 3rd. K Greenaway

2nd Bellshill 1 Nancy A,R and J Dickson

Class 45 heifer born 1/1/16 - 30/6/16

1st Graceland 1 Nicola Mr U Shaw

2nd Richmount 1 Nola Mr James Graham

3rd Barnburn 1 Nolana Mr Greer Watson

Class 46 Heifer Born 1/7/16 - 31/12/16

1st Barnburn 1 Priscilla Mr Greer Watson

Class 47 heifer born 1/1/17 - 31/8/17

1st Kinglee 1 Oyster Girl. Gerry and Ethan Small

2nd Richmount Poppy Mr James Graham

3rd Solpoll 1 Starlet P9 J&W McMordie

4th Umgola Sabrina Mr S Baxter

Class 48 heifer calf born after 1/9/17

1st Richmount 1 Ruby Royale Mr James Graham

2nd Corraback Cherry 10th Mr M Richmond

3rd Mountview 1 Gelato Mr T Andrews

4th Corraback Guinevere 17th Mr M Richmond

Class 50 bull born before 31/3/16

1st Knockmountagh Master D R and R Wilson

2nd Mulladoopoll 1 Elite Mr C Kerr

3rd Magheraknock 1 Jocker Mr R Black

Class 51 bull born 1/4/16 - 31/12/16

1st Richmount 1 Peppermint Mr James Graham

2nd Solpoll 1 Partner J and W McMordie

Class 52 bull born 1/1/17 - 31/8/17

1st Solpoll 1 Perfection J and W McMordie

2nd Lusky 1 Prodigy AJ Farms Ltd

3rd Lisrace Lackey Boy 11th D R and R Wilson

Class 53 bull calf born 1/9/17 - 31/12/17

1st Kinnego 1 Rocket Man Mr C Kerr

2nd Mountview 1 Genesis Mr T Andrews

Progeny pairs

1st J andW McMordie

2nd Mr M Richmond

3rd Mr J Graham

Group of three

1st D R and R Wilson

2nd Mr James Graham

3rd J andW McMordie