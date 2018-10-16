Pesticide storage - are you covered?

Suppliers storing pesticides for sale or supply must hold a BASIS Certificate of Competence, writes Andrew Murray, CAFRE Short Course Manager.

The code of practice for suppliers of pesticides to agriculture, horticulture and forestry backed up by the 2012 introduction of the ‘Sustainable Use Directive’, states that there are continued requirements for the storage, handling and disposals of pesticides.

There is a continued requirement to take reasonable precautions and for those storing products for placing on the market, ensuring that the staff have undergone a nominated storekeeping course or an equivalent qualification.

The training offered by CAFRE for this qualification includes both classroom training and practical exercises.

The course aims to equip Nominated Storekeepers to meet the standards of pesticide storage laid down in the code of practice.

It identifies the basic principles of good store keeping, the accountabilities of the Nominated Storekeeper, relevant points of the legislation and the responsibilities under the health and safety at work order.

A two day Nominated Store Keepers [NSK] course will be held at CAFRE (Greenmount Campus) on 21 and 22 of November 2018.

For more information and how to enrol, please visit: www.cafre.ac.uk or call the Industry training team on: 028 9442 6880.

Trainee View

Myles McGeown of JF McKenna in Armagh who completed the National Store Keepers (NSK) Course said: “I learned a lot on the course, including the basic tips of storing liquids below powders, what to do about spillages and issues on first aid for those contaminated with pesticide. The course also brought home to me the limited environmental impact sprays have if they are handled correctly.”