Pharmacy to host open days

Mayobridge Pharmacy has announced that it will host two open days for farmer customers on Friday April 20th and Saturday 21st.

“We stock a range of animal health and related products,” confirmed pharmacist Paul O’Hare.

“Many of these products are of direct interest to farmers at this time of the year. And given these circumstances we felt it appropriate to encourage producers throughout the South Down area to visit our premises and benefit from the special offers that will be available.”

Paul confirmed that representatives from HVS Animal Health and Norbrook Laboratories will be in attendance for the Open Day.

“Mayobridge Pharmacy has stocked a wide range of our products over the past number of years,” said Paul Elwood, from HVS Animal Health.

“We will be profiling the benefits of our HVS Liquid Gold range of mineral and vitamin drenches at the upcoming open days. These are particularly relevant products given the challenges facing farmers with suckler cows with calves at foot plus ewes with lambs at this time of the year.

“Weather conditions have been atrocious over the past Autumn and Winter and now Spring, resulting in depleted micro trace mineral levels on pastures.

“All stock going out to grass over the coming weeks will benefit greatly if they are drenched with HVS Liquid Gold Cattle now, so providing essential micro trace minerals and vitamins, to ensure their full requirements are provided for, during the grazing season.”

He added: “Young beef cattle and dairy stock have tremendous capacity to grow-on, once they are put out to grass: the challenge is that of making sure that all of this potential is realised.”

Paul confirmed the results of extensive trials carried out with young stock drenched with HVS Liquid Gold Cattle prior to turn out. They confirm that additional live weight gains of 9.9 kilos per head can be achieved after just 54 days at grass. He added:

“The difference amounted to an extra 20.4 kilos per head after 104 days. This gain in performance is worth an extra £30 per treated animal. So it is more than significant.”

For trace elements to be available to stock, they must be of high quality and must link up with one or more amino acids or peptides in the rumen, prior to being absorbed through the gut wall into the blood stream. Stock are not ideally equipped to effect this “link up” and a significant proportion of trace elements and vitamins supplied in conventional form, pass straight through the body and are excreted.

Contact Mayobridge Pharmacy 028 30851000.