Pig and Poultry Fair 2020 - stands selling out fast!

The 2020 British Pig & Poultry Fair is set to be bigger and better than ever with record stand bookings so far.

As the leading event for the sectors the Fair is a must attend event for anyone in the industry wanting to keep up to date and see what is new. Taking place every two years, the Fair returns on 12-13 May at Stoneleigh Park, Warwickshire, where it will host over 350 exhibitors and attract more than 10,000 visitors.

“Uptake for stand space is really strong for 2020,” explains event organiser Alice Bell. “The majority of 2018 exhibitors have rebooked and we have a lot of new interest, so even having added in more stand space, we are already over 80% sold out, which proves the event works for the industry.”

For producers the Fair is renowned as the place to find the latest ideas and solutions to take home and implement on their own farms – 80% of 2018 visitors planned to make changes to their business as a result of attending the Fair. There is nowhere else to hear from experts and leading producers, meet suppliers and see what is new, all in one day, under one roof.

Once again the Fair will be partnered by ABN and will welcome the leading sector magazines of Poultry Business and Pig World as official media partners.

Not only will there be more suppliers than ever in 2020, but there will also be more technical seminars with the introduction of two new technical theatres, allowing visitors to find more of the expert advice they are looking for.

“If anyone is wanting to exhibit with us next May, please do get in touch soon to secure your stand space before it is too late,” adds Alice. More information about who is already booked can be found on the Fair website www.pigandpoultry.org.uk/2020-exhibitors-confirmed and a link to the exhibitor brochure can be found at; https://www.pigandpoultry.org.uk/content/uploads/2019/11/9396-PP20-Exhibitor-Email-Brochure-HR-2-new-prices-nov19.pdf or call 02476 858 284 for stand space details and additional information.

The British Pig & Poultry Fair is a biennial, free to attend event organised by Grandstand Stoneleigh Events Ltd on behalf of the Royal Agricultural Society of England (RASE) and partnered by ABN.

ABN is a leading British manufacturer of pig and poultry compound feed providing both products and complementary solutions to the pig and poultry industries. ABN provides excellence in terms of nutrition, feed formulation and livestock production advice and has an industry leading team of procurement specialists.