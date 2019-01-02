Pig industry puts the focus on Red Tractor scheme accreditation

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) along with the Red Tractor Food Certification Scheme are hosting an open event themed: ‘Driving Red Tractor Pork into the Future for the pig industry in Northern Ireland’.

Those involved with pig farming are invited to attend the event on January 29, at 7.30pm in Loughry CAFRE campus to hear directly from Red Tractor representatives.

Red Tractor was established in 2000 and has grown to become the UK’s biggest farm and food standards scheme, covering all of animal welfare, food safety, traceability and environmental protection.

Red Tractor Assurance is a not for profit company, owned and funded by the British farming and food industry. Its income streams come from a combination of fees paid by assured members, food businesses using the Red Tractor logo and marketing bodies actively involved in the UK’s farming and food chain.

UFU president, Ivor Ferguson, said there is a need for the upcoming Red Tractor event.

He added: “This is a great opportunity for pig producers to ask questions directly to Red Tractor representatives and to ensure we are able to input our views and thoughts. Producers rarely get the opportunity for a face to face meeting with Red Tractor so I would encourage all those with an interest to attend and make their voices heard.”

Courtesy of their presentations to the meeting, Mike Sheldon, Red Tractor Pigs Chairman and Phillipa Wiltshire, Head of External Relations will provide an update on the progress to develop Red Tractor into the flagship for British food and farming with world-class standards, independent inspection and robust compliance at its core.

The floor will then open to attendees to ask questions directly to the Red Tractor representatives.

The event will be chaired by Ivor Ferguson.

The Red Tractor event is free and places can be booked online at www.ufuni.org/events or contact the UFU office directly on 02890 370 222.