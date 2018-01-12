Pigeon fanciers flock to Boxing Day show

For many years the big holiday show in Mid Antrim on Boxing Day was hosted by Kells and District. It was packed out again this year with 230 birds penned for judges who had travelled from Mid-Ulsterwrites Willie Reynolds.

Major winners were W and N Gilbert from Ballymena and District who won three classes and collected Best in Show. From Doagh and District D and R Turkington won two classes and Fred Simpson who had the Red Card in the Young Bird Handled was Best Opposite Sex.

Best Opposite Sex was Fred Simpson (right) with Jeff Topley, 1st in YB Handled

Kells and Dist officials appreciate the effort put in each year, all those who brought birds and supplied prizes and the team of judges who had travelled up from the Portadown area. Sponsors included Connon Feeds, Buffs Social Club, M/M J Hanna, J Barkley Agr, and Darren Swann. The Show Shield was won by Surgenor Bros. Results:

Old Birds T/W – 1st and VHC D and R Turkington, 2nd and 4th W and N Gilbert, 3rd and HC F Simpson, Reserve T and K Mawhinney, Commended M/M D Suitters. Judge K Downey. Old Bird Handled – 1st W and N Gilbert, 2nd, Reserve and VHC F Simpson, 3rd D and R Turkington, 4th N and S Anderson, HC V Montgomery, Commended T and K Mawhinney. Judge K Downey. Old Bird Eye-sign – 1st D and R Turkington, 2nd W and N Gilbert, 3rd, Reserve and VHC D Swann, 4th A Neill, HC F Simpson, Commended G McDowell. Judge A McKinstry. Young Bird T/W – 1st and 4th W and N Gilbert, 2nd D Swann, 3rd V Montgomery, Reserve D and R Turkington, VHC A Barkley and Son, HC Surgenor Bros, Commended B Swann and Son. Judge J Topley. Young Bird Handled – 1st F Simpson, 2nd Gregg Bros, 3rd T and K Mawhinney, 4th D and R Turkington, Reserve W and N Gilbert, VHC and HC D Swann, Commended Surgenor Bros. Judge W Pentland. Young Bird Eye-sign – 1st W and N Gilbert, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and Reserve D Swann, VHC Percy Son and Murphy, HC A Neill, Commended Surgenor Bros. Judge A McKinstry.

Blackpool Show will take place at the Winter Gardens on Saturday and Sunday 20th and 21st January 2018. Robin Duddy from Ballyclare is taking a bus as usual, seats are available. Bus leaves Dervock on Thursday 19th January around 9.00pm collecting through to Ballyclare and Belfast. A first class hotel is booked on Albert Road with entertainment each night. Cost is around £220 and package includes bus, hotel, 4 x breakfast, 3 x evening meals, and show tickets. Bus returns on Monday 18th January on 3.00pm sailing. Further details contact Robin Duddy, telephone: (028) 93 340603. There are still a few places available on the Larne Bus, contact Owen Donnelly, telephone: (028) 2826 0425 or mobile 07816 910993.

The details for the annual dinner and awards for Ballymena and District HPS have been confirmed for Saturday 13th January 2018 and are as follows. Adults are £20.00 and Children £10.00. To secure your tickets a £10.00 deposit (non-refundable) per adult is required. No deposit for children needed. Anyone wishing to book please contact Nicola, telephone: 07724 507621, or pm the Facebook page. MAC fanciers are also invited to attend and pick up their awards, details of which are listed below.

W and N Gilbert from Ballymena & Dist with the new Len Russell Cup presented at the INFC Charity Show for the first time last month for winning Old Bird Eye-sign. Willy is holding the winning bird

MAC Cups and Trophies won in 2017 – To be presented in Tullyglass House Hotel 13/01/18.

Old Bird Inland Average won by J Eagleson and Sons Vel 1580, Cross Channel Average won by Martin Graham Vel 813, Old Bird Ave Not Won, McIlhagga Cup for 1st MAC St Malo won by Martin Graham Vel 441, B Eagleson Memorial Cup best average Talbenny (1) and (2), Bude and Penzance won by W and J Smyth Vel 1366, T Shanks and Son Cup Old Bird of the Year won by Gibson and O’Neill (GB16C-00694), Les Mairs OB Fancier of the Year won by Young McManus and Sons 242 Points, Young Bird Ave won by McFall and McManus Vel 1330, New North Cup best average Bude and Talbenny YB won by W and J Smyth Vel 1436, Combined Average Not Won, and Young Bird of the Year won by J Eagleson and Sons (GB17R-18608).

Club Points Shield for Old Birds won by Ballymena and Dist, Young Birds was won by Rasharkin and Dist. Champions League won by Rasharkin (D Dixon) runner-up Rasharkin (J and M Milliken). INFC Points Cup won by D Dixon. Old Bird Knock-Out won by Gibson and O’Neill, Young Bird Knock-Out won by D Dixon. Any objections inside 7 days to Secretary W Reynolds.