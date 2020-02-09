Pioneering research a step closer to eradicating bTB

Bovine tuberculosis has threatened the UK’s livestock industry for generations.

The devasting zoonosis poses risks to farm animals, wildlife and humans, and has a crippling impact on family farms, as well as huge financial strains on the public purse.

Experts have been trying for more than 60 years to control or eradicate TB, but the problem persists.

Devonshire vet Dr Dick Sibley has taken a radical new approach towards the eradication of bTB. For almost a decade he has been conducting clinical trials, and his research has yielded impressive results.

Dr Sibley’s pioneering measures have been challenged by government officials along the way, but his experiments have unveiled a way to eradicate bTB, without the controversial cull of badgers.

Dr Sibley will present his latest findings to farmers and industry leaders in Northern Ireland on Thursday 20th February.

The meeting, hosted by the Pedigree Cattle Trust, will take place in the Seagoe Hotel, Portadown, County Armagh, commencing at 7.00pm.

The Pedigree Cattle Trust, founded in 2017, represents more than 2,500 of the Province’s pedigree herds, and advocates on behalf of local pedigree breeders and all beef and dairy breed societies.

Welcoming the positive breakthrough in the ongoing fight against bTB, Brian Walker, chairman of the Pedigree Cattle Trust said: “The impact of bTB on the farming industry is financially and psychologically significant, and we welcome Dr Sibley’s ‘alternative’ approach to the issue.

“Dr Sibley outlined his research to more than 200 delegates at a Pedigree Cattle Trust seminar in Portadown in 2018. We are delighted that he is returning to Northern Ireland to share the latest results of his research.

“His findings are very encouraging, and could represent the breakthrough that livestock farmers have been craving for decades.”

One of the Devon dairy farms taking part in Dr Sibley’s trial had suffered chronic endemic infection for seven years, but thanks to his intervention managed to achieve a clear bTB skin test just eighteen months into the trial.

The intensive dairy farm comprising of 1,100 animals was subjected to the routine skin test (SCITT – Single Comparative Intradermal Tuberculin Test) every 60 days in accordance with statutory government regulations.

Between October 2012 and December 2017, there were 107 bTB reactors slaughtered, but none of these animals showed visible lesions at post mortem examination.

Dr Sibley’s ‘alternative approach’ identifies the weaknesses in the current test which checks for immunity against exposure, but doesn’t determine if an animal is infected or infectious. The new test can detect bTB in cows’ months before they show a positive reaction to the traditional skin test.

Known as the Gatcombe Project, Dr Sibley’s trial incorporated two new tests, an Actiphage test which uses blood samples to detect the bTB organism in small levels inside white blood cells; and a dung test to detect bTB bacterium which will indicate if an animal is shedding or spreading the disease.

Animals with positive results for both tests were culled.

A badger vaccination programme was implemented alongside the 60-day animal testing regime. The initiative won backing from animal rights activist and pop star Brian May. Strict slurry management and biosecurity measures also played an integral part in the success of the trial.

Brian Walker added: “Everyone is welcome. We are also looking forward to welcoming Christopher Mallon, chief executive of the National Beef Association who will discuss the consequences of Brexit, and the implications for future milk and beef exports from Northern Ireland to Great Britain and Ireland.”

Chris Mallon has been involved in lobbying DEFRA, and is very familiar with the consequences of Brexit on the cattle industry.

Brian Walker concluded: “Whilst there is much uncertainty about the future post Brexit, Mr Mallon will be able to outline the possible consequences of the present situation and the need for further paperwork in regard to trade between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

“It is inevitable that there will be some checking procedures, probably based in Northern Ireland.”