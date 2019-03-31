Plan your future with CAFRE

If you are looking for ideas for your future career visit one of The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise’s (CAFRE) spring open days to discover the excellent courses and careers available in the agri-food and land-based industries.

During the open days, you will have the opportunity to hear about the wide range of courses on offer, meet and talk to staff and current students, tour the campus facilities and gain an insight into life and study at CAFRE.

Loughry Campus, Cookstown provides courses in Food Technology, Food Business Management, Food Innovation and Nutrition and Postgraduate courses in Business for Agri-food and Rural Enterprise.

Loughry’s open day is on Tuesday, April 2, between 3pm and 8pm, so come along and check out what Loughry’s courses can offer you.

Greenmount Campus, Antrim is well known as the key provider of courses in Agriculture, Horticulture, Land-based Engineering, Floristry and Veterinary Nursing. The Greenmount Campus open day is on Wednesday, April 3, between 3pm and 8pm.

For those considering a career in the equine industry, the date for your diary is Saturday, April 6 at 12 noon in Enniskillen Campus.

All CAFRE courses prepare you for a successful career in your chosen industry and make extensive use of the excellent teaching and practical facilities at each Campus. 92% of CAFRE students have secured jobs or progressed on to higher education within six months of graduation.

For more information on any of the courses freephone 0800 0284291 or visit the website at www.cafre.ac.uk.