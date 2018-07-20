Plans for €130 million mozzarella cheese facility

Glanbia Cheese, the Joint Venture business between Glanbia plc and Leprino Foods has announced plans to build a new, world-class mozzarella cheese manufacturing facility in Portlaoise, Co Laois, Ireland.

A site for the new facility has been identified at the recently established Togher National Industrial Estate in Portlaoise.

A total of €130 million will be invested in this world-class facility, which is supported by the Government of Ireland through Enterprise Ireland.

The new facility will have a production capacity of 45,000 tons per annum. Approximately 78 full time jobs will be created at the facility. It is expected that a further 250 jobs will be created during the construction phase.

The project will now move to its planning phase. If planning permission is successfully achieved, construction will commence later this year and the new facility would be expected to begin production in 2020.

Welcoming the announcement, Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan TD said: “This is a great day for Glanbia Cheese, Portlaoise and the Midlands region. The economic growth of our regions through the creation of sustainable jobs is a priority for Government, and I am delighted to see this level of investment and such a significant number of jobs being created here today – most certainly a welcome boost to the economy of Portlaoise. Glanbia’s continuous investment here shows their commitment and confidence in Ireland, our dairy excellence and our talented workforce. I congratulate Glanbia, Leprino Foods and Enterprise Ireland and look forward to their continued success here in Portlaoise.”

Glanbia and Leprino Foods already have a successful existing Joint Venture partnership in Glanbia Cheese Limited which was established in 2000 and has large scale manufacturing operations in Llangefni in Wales and in Magheralin, Northern Ireland. Glanbia Cheese Limited is the leading mozzarella manufacturer in Europe.

The new investment will build upon this successful partnership while the new scalable facility will provide bespoke cheese solutions for customers across Europe.

Siobhán Talbot, Group Managing Director of Glanbia added: “We are pleased to announce plans to build this new facility for Glanbia Cheese. Our partnership with Leprino Foods has been very successful for both partners to date and we are very positive about the potential of this new venture. We have worked closely with Enterprise Ireland on this project and are very appreciative of their support and commitment. We now look forward to moving the project on to its next phase.”

Glanbia Cheese’s Portlaoise facility will source the majority of its key raw materials from Glanbia Ireland. The facility will supply products to customers in the food service sector of the pizza category across Europe.