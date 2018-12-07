Plans for Ireland’s largest tractor run unveiled - save the date!

The organisers of this year’s Livingstone Christmas Tractor Run are hoping for a turnout of at least 800 participants on the big day - Saturday 29th December.

“This is our seventh year, with all the proceeds raised going to the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice and the Southern Area Hospice Services,” confirmed Cedric Livingstone, a member of the event’s organising committee.

“Last year, we had the biggest turnout to date of 745 tractors taking part: our aim for 2018 is to break through the 800 barrier. If we achieve this, then I think we will set an Irish record. Tractors of all ages can take part.”

The 2018 event will see the tractors take-in a 17 mile route, starting and ending in Armagh City.

It will travel through Markethill, Hamiltonsbawn and Richill on the way, before returning to ABP Business park for a barbecue, raffle and afternoon’s craic.

Organisers invite those with tractors to come along. It is only £10 to take part and the proceeds goes to the two great charities.

Those without tractors are invited along too, to marvel at the large variety of tractors that will be on display, so bring your family and friends and join in this great charity event.

The Livingstone tractor run to date has raised over £260,000 for the nominated charities. Year on year the event has grown in size, attendees and the amount it raises for charity. Make sure you come along and support this great event.

If you cannot make it and want to support you can donate on Just Giving www.justgiving.com/fundraising/livingstonetractorrun18 or get in touch with any of the Livingstone family or organising committee.