Plans for largest Ireland’s tractor run are unveiled

The organisers of this year’s Livingstone Christmas Tractor Run are hoping for a turnout of at least 800 participants on the big day - Saturday 28th December.

“This is our eighth year, with all the proceeds raised going to the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice, the Southern Area Hospice Services and in addition this year the Air Ambulance NI,” confirmed Cedric Livingstone, a member of the event’s organising committee.

“Last year, we had the biggest turnout to date of 752 tractors taking part: our aim for 2019 is to increase the numbers again to try to get up to 800. If we achieve this, then I think we will set an Irish record. Tractors of all ages can take part.”

The 2019 event will see the tractors take-in a 17 mile route, starting and ending in Armagh City. It will travel through Markethill, Hamiltonsbawn and Richhill on the way, before returning to Armagh Business Park for a BBQ, raffle and afternoon’s craic.

Organisers invite those with tractors to come along, it is only £10 to take part and the proceeds go to the three great nominated charities. Those without tractors are invited along too, to marvel at the large variety of tractors that will be on display, so bring your family and friends and join in this great charity event.

The Livingstone tractor run to date has raised over £317,000 for the nominated charities. Year on year the event has grown in size, with more tractors, more spectators and more money raised for charity. Make sure you come along and support this great event.

If you cannot make it and want to support you can donate on Just Giving www.justgiving.com/fundraising/livingstonetractorrun19 or get in touch with any of the Livingstone family or organising committee.