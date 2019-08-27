Plans in place for 76th NI International Ploughing championships next month
The Northern Ireland Ploughing Association will this year hold their 76th International Ploughing Championships on lands at Tullyboy Road, Cookstown, on Saturday, 7th September.
The event is set to be a great day out for all the family and will showcase many qualified competitors from NI and ROI competing in World Style Conventional, World Style Reversible, Vintage Class, Classic Class, Under 25s and Horse Class.
As well as ploughing there will be trade stands, craft marquee and children’s entertainment.
The Ploughing Championships will be an ideal meeting place for anyone involved in the agriculture industry and their families to see top ploughmen show off their skills for the honour of being crowned Northern Ireland Champion.
For further information regarding the event, trade or craft enquiries please contact: info@niploughing.com or Tel: 07969703221 or message on facebook.