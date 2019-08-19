Plans in place for a busy winter

It has been a relatively quiet summer for the Donard Group.

In April we welcomed back John McGreevy as Group Manager. It is great to see John back in this capacity having contributed so much to the group previously.

Highlights of the summer so far have seen Allan Chambers and Neill Patterson coming third in the national cereal competition and the Castlewellan Agricultural show. Good weather saw a great turnout at the show.

John and Phillip were glad to welcome members onto the stand for refreshments and a chat.

We look forward to an exciting winter program.

Our committee focus would like to encourage younger members to get involved with group meetings.

The first meeting of the year in October will give younger members an opportunity to meet with each other over a burger.

We are also looking into a potential trip to the LAMMA show in the NEC in Birmingham in January.

If members are interested in attending the show, please contact the group managers to secure a place.

We would also like to remind our members to make use of the Membership Plus app, an excellent way to keep track of discounts available in our area.