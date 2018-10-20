Plans in place for annual Plumbridge ram sale

The annual sale of Blackface rams will be held in Plumbridge mart on Saturday, October 27, at 1pm.

There will be a great selection of ram lambs, shearlings and aged rams of both Lanark and Perth type produced mainly in the Sperrins mountain area and in the Glens of Antrim.

In a break with tradition there is a selection of Swaledale rams entered for the famous Plum sale which will be exhibited from some of the top breeders in the country. The auctioneers from Lawrie and Symington based at Lanark will once again officiate at this sale. The sale will commence at 1pm with sheep all to be penned before midday.