Plans in place for Limavady show

Plans are well under way for the forthcoming Limavady Agricultural Show being held on Saturday, 21st July at Aghanloo, Limavady.

It all commences on Friday evening with the judging of the Home Industries. The Home Industries Marquee brings out the best of local primary school Arts and Crafts as well as a wide variety of exhibits of flowers, fruit and vegetables, home baking and handicrafts for both adults and children.

Entries will be taken by the Home Industries Secretary, Miss Ruth Blair in the marquee on Friday between 1.00pm and 6.45pm. The Home Industries marquee will be open to the public from 10.00am on Saturday 21st July. The main competition in this area will be as always the John Kelly cup for the Women’s Institute in the Roe Valley area who gain the most points.

Young Farmers Football will take place in the show field on Friday evening as a forerunner to their competitions on Saturday. There will be Tug of War, Gator driving competitions as well as the Chairman’s challenge.

The serious business of livestock judging begins at 10.00am on Saturday.

There are new Charollais Sheep classes in the schedule and the Show Committee are delighted to be hosting the 2018 NI Bluefaced Leicester Progeny show ahead of the premier sale in Ballymena Market in September. There are five classes in the Bluefaced Leicester section and one class in the mule section, full details can be obtained from the Bluefaced Leicester website or download a schedule from Limavady Show website.

The Committee are always fortunate to attract judges from all over the province with many more travelling from Scotland and the Republic. That they seek to come back year on year pays testament to the hard work of the show committee together with the high level of stock which the exhibitors put forward.

LIGHT HORSES

There is a varied schedule for in-hand, ridden hunters and show jumping horses and ponies. Showing classes have the usual range of ridden and led hunters, working hunter, lead rein, first ridden, family pony and cob classes.

Organisers look forward to good support in all the classes at this years’ show and they are very grateful thanks to all their sponsors who make it possible to run what is hoped to be an enjoyable and successful day.

Further details/information on any of the Equestrian Events can be obtained from Janet Currie 02877763632 or by going onto the website or face book pages.

TRADE STANDS

The level of trade stands increases year on year and this year is no exception. Along with the usual stands which you would expect to see, heavy machinery and tractors, cars, agricultural based products and clothing, the show has an indoor marquee displaying a large array of local crafts from bespoke jewellery, patchwork and health products. There will also be a Food Marquee displaying the fine quality wares of local independent producers and organisers wish to acknowledge the assistance of the Northern Ireland Retail Food Programme for their help in project.

For the kids organisers have arranged bouncy castles and inflatables, certainly plenty of entertainment to keep everyone interested.

If you get peckish during the day, there will be a selection of outlets hoping to stave off your hunger pangs be it for a welcome cuppa, burger or whatever takes your fancy.

The committee are sincerely indebted to all the many sponsors who assist either by way of prize fund monies or by taking adverts in the show catalogue. Without their continuing support, it’s very difficult to host a show and they hope that they would be able to come along and meet the chairman, Martin Warnock and other representatives of the committee.

They would also like to thank the many people who assist in the run up to the show itself, most importantly Mr John McMonagle who has given over the use of his land together with those who provide time and equipment.

Anyone wishing to obtain further information regarding any aspect of the show can contact the secretary Mrs Jen Mark, on Limavady 028777 65123/07739 151693 or jen453@btinternet.com

Organisers look forward to seeing you on 21st July.

Come along and support your local show. there is certainly something for everyone.