Plans underway for the Winter Fair 2018

The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) and Danske Bank are delighted to kick start the countdown to the 2018 Royal Ulster Winter Fair.

The event will again be sponsored solely by Danske Bank, who have been longstanding supporters of the Winter Fair since its inception 33 years ago.

Rhonda Geary, RUAS Operations Director commented: “We are excited to launch the countdown to this year’s Winter Fair. The one day dairy event has become a firm favourite in the agricultural calendar in the run up to Christmas and has established itself as the meeting place for the dairy industry in Ireland. We are delighted to once again host the Winter Fair with the generous financial backing of Danske Bank. Their continued support has allowed us to grow the event year on year and deliver a pinnacle show for the industry.”

Rodney Brown, Head of Agribusiness at Danske Bank said: “Our sponsorship of the Royal Ulster Winter Fair is as important to us today as it was 33 years ago when we first became sole sponsor. Over that time, we have seen the Winter Fair grow and flourish, through both good times and more challenging times in the industry. Today it is one of Ireland’s biggest events in the dairy industry. We look forward to continuing our long-standing strategic partnership with RUAS.”

This year’s Royal Ulster Winter Fair will take place at Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park on Thursday 13 th December from 9am to 6pm.

To keep up to date with the latest Winter Fair news check out the website www.winterfair.org.uk or find them on Facebook: Winter Fair or Twitter @ruaswinterfair