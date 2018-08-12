Plans unveiled by McCrea family

The family of little Oliver-James McCrea are once again inviting everyone to come along and support a Tractor Run in his memory.

Oliver-James, died unexpectedly in 2011 aged just three and a half, and since his death, his parents Andrew and Laura-Jayne McCrea, from Stewartstown have been running the tractor run in his memory. Oliver James would have been 11 years old this year.

As always a wide range of events have been planned by the McCrea family.

On Saturday, 18th August a “Tractor Run Family fun” will take place from 3pm-5pm in the field. There will be bouncy castles, The Jungle quad train, pony rides and kids stall.

The Tractor Run will start off from McCrea’s farm (192 Coagh Road, Stewartstown, BT71 5LW) at 5pm. There will be a free “goodie” bag for each driver. Spectators will need to be in Cookstown centre for 6pm to see the tractors come through the town at 6.15pm.

At 7.30pm a BBQ, and hog roast, will take place catered by Hilltop Farm Shop, Ahoghill, followed by a praise service with the Stauros group and speaker George Barclay (farmer and evangelist) who will share a message of hope from God’s Word.

This year’s week of events will commence this Monday, 13th August 2018 and any money raised will be donated to The Air Ambulance Northern Ireland Charity and The Well, Stewartstown.

Other events are as follows:

Ladies Coffee morning taking place in “The Well” Stewartstown at 10.30am to 12.30pm each morning from Monday 13th to Friday 17th August. Speakers will be Esther McMitchell/Rachel Bartley.

A Holiday Bible Club by Crown Jesus Ministries for ages 4-13 years old will also take place at The Well, Stewartstown each evening from Monday 13th to Thursday 16th August from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

A Youth Night BBQ and Social will take place in the field on Friday, 17th August at 8.00pm. Speaker will be Nathan Johnston.

The week’s events will conclude with a special time of praise on Sunday, 19th August at 8.00pm. Speaker will be Stuart Johnston (Enniskillen Mart).

Andrew McCrea stated: “Once again all the events are freewill donation for anyone who wants to come to any of the events this year. We just want people to feel led to support these worthy charities.”

To see more on the work of the Air Ambulance visit www.airambulanceni.org or Facebook @AirAmbulanceNorthernIreland.

For The Well, Stewartstown search facebook for The Well Stewartstown.