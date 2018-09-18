Plans unveiled for 75th ploughing championships

The Northern Ireland Ploughing Association will this year hold their 75th International Ploughing Championships and will host the Five Nations Championships this year, on lands at Eglinton on Friday, 28th and Saturday, 29th September.

This year they will host competitors from ROI, Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland when they compete in the Five Nations Ploughing Championships.

The event is set to be a great day out for all the family and will showcase qualified competitors from NI and ROI competing in six different classes including World Style Conventional, World Style Reversible, Commercial Reversible, Vintage Class, Classic Class and Horse Ploughing Class. This year the horse ploughing will be held over the two days of the event which is a great attraction seeing these splendid animals in action.

The NIPA have this year, introduced an Under 25 class which will attract a lot of interest from young ploughing enthusiasts who are just starting out in the world of ploughing and where better to get tips than from the experts!

As well as ploughing, the Young Farmers Clubs of Ulster will hold their Fencing and Soil Assessment competitions on the Saturday and this is a fantastic way to see these young farmers showcasing their skills.

The Ploughing Championships will be an ideal meeting place with plenty to see and do and watch top ploughmen show off their skills for the honour of being crowned Northern Ireland Champion.

Northern Ireland has had huge success and sports several World Champions as well as European Champions and this year organisers have two European Vintage champions some of which will be competing at the event.

Over the course of the two days, there will be, trade and craft stalls, outdoor trade stands and children’s activities including a mobile farm and children’s rides on the Saturday.

This year organisers have enlisted the services of the Northern Ireland Lawn Mower Racing Association who will show off their racing techniques and and entertain the crowd with their souped up lawnmowers.

For further information please contact: info@niploughing.com or Tel: 07969703221, visit the website on www.niploughing.com or follow on Facebook.