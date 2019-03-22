Plans unveiled for Greenmount Association Spring Farm Walk

The annual Greenmount Association Spring Farm Walk takes place on Wednesday 10 April with a visit to Iain McLean, Priestland Holsteins and Dundarave Estate in Bushmills.

The visit will begin with award-winning Priestland Holsteins opening their farm gates at 10.45am. Iain and his family farm 118 hectares and are currently milking 130 pedigree Holstein cows on an all year round calving system and 200 young stock alongside 17 Jerseys, 26 Ayrshires and 14 dairy Shorthorns.

Cows are currently producing a 305 day average of 10,000 litres. This visit provides an excellent opportunity to view some outstanding breedlines.

The second part of the day features a visit to Dundarave Estate, purchased in 2014 by Randox Laboratories. There are currently 600 breeding ewes, 70 Shorthorn suckler cows farmed on this 520 hectare estate and 30,000 pheasants are reared. They also grow 40 hectares of barley, using the straw for bedding and feed. The estate also currently provides a one year work placement opportunity for two CAFRE agriculture students.

Booking for the Spring Farm Walk is essential. To book your place please contact CAFRE Education Admin on 028 9442 6700. There will be a fee of £10/person for lunch, which will be collected on arrival.