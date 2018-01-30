Plans well advanced for Elite Hereford sale

Plans are well advanced for the Hereford Elite Breeders bull sale on Tuesday, 13th February in Dungannon farmers mart.

The event was launched at last month’s winter fair with the Elite Breeders exhibit at the fair featuring one of the sale entries, an 18 month old bull from Mark Moore’s Annaghbeg herd.

The bull attracted considerable interest on the stand and visitors were invited to guess his weight in a competition sponsored by W. G. Mills from Benburb.

Best guess came from Hereford enthusiast Ian Mc Kinstry - his estimate of 760 Kgs was good enough to win the top prize of one tonne of granulated pink lime supplied by WG Mills.

Ian and his son Dane run an extensive dairy herd and a broiler chicken unit on their farm near Maghaberry. “Herefords play an important part in our farming system,” says Ian. “The Hereford bull sires good vigorous calves with little stress to our cows. They are easy to rear and we generally sell them as forward stores.”