Plans well underway at Kilcronaghan

Plans are well advanced to make Kilcronaghan’s 15th annual Vintage Rally and Family Fun Day a really special event on Saturday, 22nd September.

One thousand full-colour souvenir leaflets have been printed to celebrate a decade and a half of this prestigious event and they will be distributed freely to everyone in attendance. Vintage exhibitors, with over 200 expected, will be given a complimentary light lunch and a small souvenir.

All exhibitors and stall holders are advised to arrive early – certainly before 11am on Saturday 22 September when all the activities will begin at the Kilcronaghan Centre at the Five Road Ends (the centre of the Draperstown, Desertmartin, Tobermore triangle).

Lots of parking space will be available and the huge site is ideally suited to an event such as this. All admission charges have been maintained, with all children of school age getting in free.

Attractions will include car boot sales and stalls; bouncy castle; home produce sales; family dog show; Irish dancing display; cheerleaders display; prize raffle; wood-turning display; refreshments; crocodile assault course; Sollus highland dancing display; flower arranging; Fairytale pony rides; face painting; reflexology – all this in addition to the vintage cars, tractors, stationary engines, etc.

The organisers are delighted that, once again, their special guests will be Billy McFarland and Kenny Archer. Billy has often been described as the “King of the Showband era” and, no doubt, the magical sounds of his golden trumpet will echo around the whole site.

The highly acclaimed Country singer and yodeller, Kenny Archer, has been a long-time friend of this event, so Country Music and jiving enthusiasts will have a feast.

The Community Association always puts a huge amount of effort and planning into this annual event and they always welcome extra voluntary help (tel. 7962 7826 or email manager@kilcronaghan.co.uk).

Sincere thanks are also given to local businesses for their sponsorship and to Mid-Ulster District Council’s Festival Grant for support.