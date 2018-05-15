Plant machinery section even bigger

With the 2018 Balmoral Show fast approaching plans are well underway for the 150th show.

This year will see the Plant Machinery section move to a new area, which has allowed for its much needed expansion.

Speaking about the move, Rhonda Geary, Operations Director for Balmoral Show said: “Following feedback from last year’s show, it was made clear to us that the majority of exhibitors wanted to increase the size of their stands. The previous location of the Plant section was already at full capacity and there was no space at all to allow existing exhibitors to grow or for new exhibitors to join.

“We therefore took the decision to move the section ahead of this year’s show. The move has given the entire Plant Machinery section an additional 2,000 sqm of space which has enabled many to increase their stand size and has also opened the doors to new exhibitors.”

Looking ahead to the 2018 show, many exhibitors are excited about the additional space the move has offered them. Dermot Cunnie, Director of Glendun Plant Sales notes: “We are very much looking forward to the new Plant section at Balmoral Show. This gives us a great opportunity to showcase our enhanced product portfolio, from Wacker Neuson, Skyjack, Niftylift , Kaeser and Trime. We look forward to welcoming visitors to our expanded stand at this year’s Show.”

Discounted pre-show tickets are available to purchase online now from balmoralshow.co.uk.