Plenty still in store for Larne members

Larne Group kicked off 2020 with both the President’s Roadshow and the annual Silage Competition.

The Presidents Roadshow which was held at The Tullyglass Hotel, Ballymena gave the opportunity to hear from the presidential team and current topical issues and of course Brexit took centre stage.

The annual silage competition saw a number of entrants from our Group across the commodities of Beef, Dairy, Bale and Alternative Forage. It was sponsored by United Feeds and kindly judged by Kathryn McKeown and Norbury Royale (United Feeds). We would like to thank them for taking the time out to judge our local group.

The section winners were as follows:

Beef Section: Kenneth Topping

Dairy Section: Stephen Clyde

Bale Section: Ryan McDowell (Glenn Valley Beef)

Alternative Forage: Stephen Clyde

Well done to all those who entered and particularly our winners of each section. Samples from each of the winners will now be analysed along with the other section winners from other groups to determine regional overall winners. So good luck to all our members going forward to the next stage of the competition. We have had some overall winners in previous years from the Larne Group so the bar has been set high!

In conjunction with NFU Mutual, we are looking for Northern Ireland’s ‘tidiest farm’. We want to recognise and acknowledge those who actively ensure a safe and tidy farm environment around their farms. Last year’s winners were praised for their attention to detail and careful planning in making safety as key priority on their farms. One of the winners was our group member Sean Black from the Glenarm/Carnlough area who demonstrated all the attributes that the judges were looking for. There are once again monetary prizes to be won across the categories of £500 for first place in each.

Entries are now open up until 23rd March 2020. To enter give the Larne office a call on 02828 272728 and speak to your Group Managers Ricky or Laura, or alternatively visit www.nfumutual.co.uk/tidyfarmawards

We have a couple of social activities planned for the remainder of this year. On Friday 21st March we have Grand Prix Go-Karting planned at Need 4 Speed in Doagh and then on Friday 20th March we have our ever popular trip to the Kingspan Stadium to see Ulster Rugby take on Dragons in the Guinness Pro 14. For both of the trips, please contact the office asap to secure a space on 02828 272728. This is on a first come first served basis.

Just to keep in mind our County Dinner this year and it is the turn of the Larne Group this year to organise. Date and venue to be confirmed in due course but please plan to come along and support the Group. More info to follow.

You can find us on Facebook and Twitter as UFU Larne, so please visit our pages and follow if you don’t already do so to keep up to date on Group events.