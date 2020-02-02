Plenty to look forward to for members

As we move into the second month of 2020, we are all go in the North East Derry group with plenty to look forward to for our members.

At the end of 2019 we had a very successful group outing to Race View Karting, Ballymena.

Race View Karting winner Matthew Workman, second James Lennox and third Samuel Neely.

30 members attended, all taking part in very competitive heats to try and get to the grand final! It was great fun and there was a lot of friendly rivalry with Matthew Workman coming out in first place, James Lennox in second place and Samuel Neely in third place.

2020 started with our ever-competitive silage competition being judged by Jonny Kyle from United Feeds. A very enjoyable day was spent driving round our beautiful countryside judging the best silage our area has to offer. The standard was exceptional, and it was a close run competition with the dairy class being won by James Bamford. The beef class was won by Stephen Clyde and bale class was won by Derek Armstrong. Well done to all and good luck if you get through to Northern Ireland judging.

Our next meeting is our AGM on the 20 February at 8pm in the Gadda Community building in Garvagh, with our speaker Mr Joe McDonald, ASDA NI corporate affairs manager.

Joe will be speaking on the supermarket’s role with in the food chain and I urge you all to come along as there are new threats to the food we produce emerging all the time and the supermarkets have a key role to play in this.

Dates for your diary: Training division dates – If you are interested in booking either of these courses, please go onto our website and select ‘events & training’.

County Derry/Londonderry: Safe use of pesticides, 7 February 2020, Largy Hall, 125 Drumrane Road Ballykelly Limavady BT49 9LQ.

County Derry/Londonderry: Boom sprayer, 11/12 February 2020, Largy Hall, 125 Drumrane Road Ballykelly Limavady BT49 9LQ.