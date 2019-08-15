Ploughing ahead with Amazone

Family owned company Amazone are well known as Irish market leaders for their spreaders and sprayers.

With the purchase of Vogel and Noot in 2016, they were able to offer a full range of plough options as part of their successful tillage range.

Amazone ploughs are characterised by their robust technology, an excellent quality of work, optimal adaptation to conditions and highest possible cost effectiveness, all points that are reaffirmed with the Cayros.

The Amazone Cayros was released last year, designed to a high specification the plough is ‘working well in Irish soil.

A number of units have sold over the past year and customers are really happy’

David Borland, Sales Director of Farmhand and well-known plough man explained: ‘Customers are saying that the build quality is as a good as anything else out there and the work the Cayros is capable of doing is first class.”

This level of positive feedback is only to be expected when you begin to examine just a few of the design features of the Cayros plough. Michael Kelly, a satisfied customer from Co. Meath was particularly impressed that when let out to 44cm along with the use of WXL 430 C-Plus bodies, the Cayros left a channel wide enough to fit tyre sizes such as 600s and 650s, overcoming the issue of a narrower channel resulting in his tractor wheels driving on the previous furrow.