Kongskilde now builds upon the Överum factory’s experience and tradition that has resulted in some of the most efficient ploughs and a position as Nordic market leader.

Överum has been part of the Kongskilde Group since 1998, and the launch is a natural extension of the Group’s ambition to strengthen the Kongskilde brand in all markets.

According to Kongskilde, the potential is promising, because ploughing is gaining ground. Shallow ploughing is on the rise, because of the need for effective weed control, and regarding operation costs ploughing is often the best solution for the soil to be processed efficiently.

A full Kongskilde line

From day one, Kongskilde introduces a full line of ploughs in Europe. It includes fully mounted, semi-mounted and conventional as well as on-land reversible ploughs from 2-10 furrows and front-mounted ploughs. With 25 versions and 88 models, the company will be able to cover virtually all needs.

“With the launch of the plough line, we continue to build the Kongskilde brand and send a strong signal that we will capture our fair share of the European market,” says Rene de Zeeuw, Group Sales Director of Kongskilde Industries.

He continues: “By gathering all products for soil preparation under the Kongskilde name, we make it far easier for our dealers, because they can now concentrate on promoting and servicing a single brand. It is part of our One Brand Strategy.”

Individual stone release

The ploughs are designed for the harsh Nordic conditions and are equipped with hydraulic stone release, where the release pressure can be set individually for each furrow. This secures a long life span, since the plough runs smoothly and effortlessly over even large stones. Ploughs with shear bolt protection are offered for areas and conditions without stones.

Lower fuel consumption

The AX plough body has in tests shown a significantly lower need for pulling power compared to competitors. This means that Kongskilde ploughs offer less wheel slip, lower fuel consumption and lower costs for preparing the soil. Smaller tractors can easily pull them.

Effective shallow

ploughing

Shallow ploughing with reduced depth is gaining ground, because it is an effective alternative to reduced soil preparation. The AX soil plate/plough body structure is up to the task by turning the soil so that all weeds are covered. Ploughing has proven to be the best deterrent effect when it comes to monitoring/controlling weeds.

Complete range

At Kongskilde, they look forward to the launch of the new ploughs, because they complement the Kongskilde Group’s total product range.

“With the new line of ploughs, we have a complete and coherent line of Kongskilde implements, including ploughs, cultivators, seedbed cultivators and precision seed drills for accurate and efficient soil preparation and sowing,” concludes Rene de Zeeuw.

For further information contact the main Northern Ireland Dealer - William Lindsay Agri Sales, Killyleagh, Co Down, on 028 4482 8164 or 028 4482 1433, alternatively by emailing info@lindsayagrisales.co.uk