Ploughmen collect awards at Killead

Killead Ploughing Society held its annual dinner and presentation of awards in Templepatrick.

Society chairman David Wallace welcomed everyone and said he was delighted to see such an excellent turnout.

Colin McCabe congratulates Andrew Gill who was champion of the field at Killead Ploughing Society�"s 103rd annual match. Picture: Julie Hazelton

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who supported our 103rd annual match, especially our valued sponsors and competitors, and the McCabe family for the use of their land.”

These words were echoed by vice-chairman William Johnston. “Thanks to our judges William Hood, David Percy and George Murphy. We are also indebted to the ladies who provided the delicious lunch, and to our sponsors for their continued financial support.”

Sponsors of the 103rd match included: William Johnston, Drumhill Tractors, Hyde Farm Feeds, Erwin Agri-Care Ltd, Ashdale Farm, Islandbawn Stores, Greenmount Country Stores, George Fleming, RG Erwin Agricultural Contracts and Lyle Fleming, Glenburn Veterinary.

Speaking on behalf of the judges William Hood said: “I’ve had a long association with Killead Ploughing Society, and it was a pleasure to judge at this year’s match. It was a cold day, and it was great to see a good turnout of ploughmen in all classes. We would like to thank the members of Killead for their excellent hospitality.”

Marc Gamble receives the Erwin Memorial Cup for the youngest ploughman, on behalf of Jack Moore, from match host Colin McCabe. Picture: Julie Hazelton

David Wallace and William Hood said they were delighted to see the younger generation taking an interest in ploughing. “Well done to James Coulter and Andrew Gill who competed in Minnesota earlier this year. They won bronze medals, which is a tremendous achievement considering they were using borrowed machinery,” said David Wallace.

William Hood added: “Over the past year there has been a number of younger competitors taking an interest in ploughing. Thanks to David Gill and founder members of the Ploughing Academy for Northern Ireland for supporting and encouraging the next generation of ploughmen.”

Concluding David Wallace congratulated the prize winners, including champion of the field Andrew Gill, who is set to compete in Russia in 2020. “Best wishes to Andrew as he prepares for the World Ploughing Championships in Russia next year.”

Society secretary Erwin Buick, and his wife Rachel, were presented with a wedding present.

Nigel Gamble receives the Sam Moore Memorial Cup and the Simms Cup from Colin and Mandy McCabe, hosts of Killead Ploughing Society�"s 103rd annual match. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Mrs Mandy McCabe presented the awards.

Trophy winners included:

Clyde Memorial Cup for the champion of the field: Andrew Gill.

Mobil Oil Company Plaque for the runner-up to the champion of the field: David Gill.

David Gill was the reserve champion of the field at Killead. He is pictured receiving the York Street Cup and the Mobil Oil Plaque from Mandy McCabe. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Des Wright Cup for the best opening in the world class: Andrew Gill.

Special award for the best split openings in the world class: Andrew Gill.

Gallagher Cup for the best finish in the world class: Andrew Gill.

McClelland Cup for the winner of the 12” world style class: Andrew Gill.

A Pinkerton Memorial Cup for the best work by a competitor under 25: James McComb.

York Street Cup for the best ins and outs: David Gill.

Mandy McCabe presents the Hyde Cup to novice vintage competitor Hugh McCormick. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Wilson’s Feeds Cup for the best work by a member of Killead Ploughing Society: Brian McComb.

RA Erwin Memorial Cup for the youngest ploughman: Jack Moore.

Sam Moore Memorial Cup for the best turned out tractor and plough: Nigel Gamble.

Gray Contracts Cup for the winner of the under 25 reversible class: James McComb.

Don Wright Cup for the winner of the commercial reversible class: Brian McComb.

Macrete (Ireland) Perpetual Cup for the winner of the intermediate vintage class: Raymond Clifford.

Hyde Cup for the winner of the novice vintage class: Hugh McCormick.

Simms Cup for the winner of the vintage classic class: Nigel Gamble.

Raymond Clifford was the winner of the intermediate vintage class. He recieved the Macrete Perpetual Cup from Mandy McCabe. Picture Julie Hazelton

James McComb recieves the Gray Contracts Cup and the Pinkerton Memorial Cup at Killead Ploughing Society�"s annual dinner from Mandy McCabe. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Killead Ploughing Society chairman David Wallace presents a wedding gift to society secretary Erwin Buick and his wife Rachel. Picture: Julie Hazelton