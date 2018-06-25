Police appeal for information following theft of livestock

Police investigating the theft of livestock from a field in Newtownhamilton are appealing for information.

Constable Tom Nugent said: “We received a report at approximately 11:20am on Wednesday, 20 June that five calves and five cows had been stolen from a field on the Macullagh Road. It was reported this occurred sometime between 8pm the previous evening, Tuesday 19 June, and 8:30am the next day.

“The breed of animals reported stolen include one Belgian Blue cow, a black Limousin cow, a red and white Hereford cow; two Charolais cows, two female Charolais calves and three male Charolais calves.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the Macullagh Road area between these times and saw any suspicious activity, or anyone who has information about livestock matching those reported stolen being sold in suspicious circumstances to contact us.

“Anyone who believes they have information that may assist our investigation is asked to call police on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 469 of 20/06/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”