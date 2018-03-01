Police appeal for witnesses to fatal collision

Police have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision on Killyman Road in Dungannon which occurred a month ago.

46 year old Edmundas Cizauskas, who was originally from Lithuania but had lived in the Dungannon area for several years, died after he was struck by an unknown vehicle at around 7.50pm on the Killyman Road close to its junction with Cunninghams Lane on Tuesday, 30th January.

The vehicle failed to stop at the scene.

Inspector John McKenna said: “It is one month since the collision occurred.

“I am appealing to the driver of the vehicle, or the occupants of the car, to examine their conscience and come forward to police.

“I am also appealing for any drivers who were in the area at the time and have dash cams on their vehicles to check their footage, and anyone who was travelling on the Killyman Road around the time of the collision and who witnessed anything to contact local police in Dungannon or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1263 of 30/01/18.”